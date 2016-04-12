(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to RESIMAC
Triomphe Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series 2016-1's mortgage-backed
floating-rate
notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by first-ranking
Australian
residential mortgages originated by RESIMAC Limited. The
expected ratings are as
follows:
- USD200.0m Class A1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
- AUD164.3m Class A2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
- AUD21.5m Class AB notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
- AUD14.5m Class B notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
- AUD6.0m Class C notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
- AUD5.0m Class D notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
- AUD3.0m Class E notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'.
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of RESIMAC Triomphe Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series
2016-1.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Enhancement: The 'AAAsf' Long-Term Rating with Stable
Outlook
assigned to the class A1, A2 and AB notes are based on the
quality of the
collateral; 10% credit enhancement to the class A1 and A2 notes
by the
subordinate AB, B, C, D and E notes; and 5.7% credit enhancement
to the class AB
notes by the subordinate B, C, D and E notes.
Pool Characteristics: The credit quality of the collateral
backing the 2016-1
transaction differs from prior pools securitised under the
RESIMAC programme.
The pool has increased investment and interest-only loans and is
the first
RESIMAC pool without 100% lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI)
cover. The pool has
34.3% LMI cover. The weighted-average seasoning of the portfolio
is 16 months;
with a weighted-average indexed loan-to-value ratio of 67.6% and
weighted-average unindexed loan-to-value ratio of 68.5%. The
average current
obligor size is AUD395,894. Interest-only loans represent 55.6%
of the pool by
balance and investment loans represent 55.3%.
Class A1 Scheduled Amortisation: Class A1 notes will pay fixed
principal amounts
according to a quarterly principal schedule prior to the class
A1 scheduled
amortisation maturity date, being the earlier of April 2019 or
the 20% call
option. The notes are denominated in US dollars. Following the
scheduled
amortisation maturity date, class A1 converts to a pass-through
bond.
Amortisation Facility Supports Schedule: The transaction
features a scheduled
amortisation facility to support repayments of class A1
scheduled amortisation
amounts. The facility will be provided by National Australia
Bank Limited (NAB,
AA-/Stable/F1+), and is sized assuming a constant prepayment
rate of 0% in the
first six months and 10% thereafter.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected decreases in residential property values, increased
foreclosures and
loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce higher losses
than Fitch's
base case. This could result in negative rating action on the
notes.
Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to
RESIMAC Triomphe
Trust - RESIMAC Premier Series 2016- to increased defaults and
decreased
recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis
found the Class A1
and A2 notes' rating remained stable under Fitch's severe
default (30% increase)
and severe recovery (30% decrease) scenarios as well as combined
medium default
and recovery scenario (15% increase in defaults and 15% decrease
in recovery
rates). However, the Class A notes' rating was impacted under
the combined
severe scenario (30% decrease in recovery rates and 30% increase
in defaults),
with a two-notch rating deterioration to 'AAsf'.
The rating on the Class AB notes would deteriorate to 'AA+sf' in
each of the
medium scenarios. Under the severe default and severe recovery
scenarios, the
rating on the Class AB notes is 'AAsf'. Under the combined
medium scenario, the
Class AB notes' rating would decline to 'AAsf'. Under the
combined severe
scenario, the rating declined to 'A+sf'.
The transaction structure supports an LMI independent rating for
the Class A1
and A2 notes, while the Class AB notes are LMI dependent.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 10 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by RESIMAC compared to their
credit policy at
the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and
plausibility of the
information and no material discrepancies were noted that would
impact Fitch's
rating analysis.
Key Rating Drivers and Expected Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding Presale report entitled "RESIMAC Triomphe
Trust - RESIMAC
Premier Series 2016-1", published today. Included as an appendix
to the report
are a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+61 2 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Phone +612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Sources of Information:
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were RESIMAC
Limited as issuer, and the issuer's counsel King & Wood
Mallesons. The issuer
has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information
used in the
analysis of the rated notes is public.
