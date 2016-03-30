(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sri
Lanka-based Hemas
Holdings PLC's (Hemas) National Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(lka)'
from 'A+(lka)'.
The Outlook is Stable. It has also upgraded the National
Long-Term Rating on
Hemas's senior unsecured debentures to 'AA-(lka) from 'A+(lka)'.
The upgrade reflects the company's improved business risk
profile, which is
aided by its strong presence in the defensive healthcare and
fast moving
consumer good (FMCG) sectors. It also reflects its increased
focus on the high
growth leisure sector and its conservative expansion strategy.
The rating also
takes in to account the stronger balance sheet after a rights
issue in 2015,
which provides strong support for Hemas's growth strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Healthcare Drives Growth: Hemas, which distributes
pharmaceuticals and manages
hospitals, is the largest private healthcare provider in Sri
Lanka. The
acquisition of JL Morison (JLM) has significantly strengthened
Hemas's local
drug manufacturing capabilities, which is poised to benefit from
the expansion
of a government programme to purchase drugs from local
manufacturers. Hemas also
aims to expand its hospital chain to take advantage of a rapidly
aging
population, higher income levels and increasing occurrences of
non-communicable
diseases.
Resilient FMCG Segment: Hemas's FMCG segment, which is the
second-largest
personal care and homecare manufacturer in Sri Lanka, may face
subdued demand in
the next six to 12 months due to rising costs of essential
items, increased
indirect taxes and rising interest rates. However the weakness
in the domestic
market should be more than offset by the expansion of company's
operations in
Bangladesh, which benefits from significant scale, rising
per-capital income and
low market penetration.
Additions to Leisure Segment: Hemas will have 705 rooms by the
end of the
financial year to 31 March 2017(FY17) with the opening of two
five-star hotels
in collaboration with Minor Group under the Anantara brand. This
will make the
company one of the leading hotel chains in Sri Lanka. We believe
the focus on
the leisure sector is timely given the significant growth in
tourist arrivals.
Competition from new entrants and the rising popularity of
informal lodging, for
instance via Airbnb, remain key risks.
Improved Group Balance Sheet: As of end-Dec 2015, Hemas had a
net cash position,
which was supported by a LKR4.1bn rights issue that considerably
strengthened
the company's credit profile. Fitch expects the group to
maintain financial
leverage at less than 2.0x on a sustained basis (end-2015: 1.6x,
FYE15: 1.9x),
despite higher than historical capex and M&A spending, because
it will be
supported by a large cash balance and strong operating cash
flows.
Low Debt Subordination at Holding Company: Hemas's strong
ownership of a
majority of its key assets and low leverage at the subsidiary
level mitigate the
structural subordination of creditors of the holding company.
The holding
company held LKR2.4bn of debt at end-2015, which accounted for
36% of group
debt. However, the holding company's ability to service its
obligations may
deteriorate should leverage at the operating subsidiaries
increase
significantly, which would negatively impact the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Hemas
include:
- Revenue to grow at low double-digit range from FY16-FY19 due
to demand growth
across most sectors and new capacity expansions
- EBITDAR margins to expand 100-150bp over FY16-FY19 because of
margin
improvements in established businesses and turnaround in
unprofitable
businesses.
- Capex for the group to total LKR7.1bn over FY16-FY19
- M&A spending of LKR6.0bn FY16-FY19
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: We do not anticipate any positive rating action for
Hemas in the next
12-18 months due to the company's significant investment plans.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Group gross adjusted debt/ EBITDAR increasing above 2.0x on a
sustained basis
could lead to a downgrade
- Any material integration issues or deviations from company's
conservative
approach to new investments
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Hemas had LKR9.5bn of unrestricted cash and
LKR9.0bn in
unutilised credit facilities at end-2015 to meet LKR3.0bn of
short-term debt due
in the next 12 months, placing the company in a comfortable
liquidity position.
We believe the company will also benefit from positive FCF in
the next 12 months
owing to strong operating cash flow generation during the year,
which will be
more than sufficient to cover company's capex plans.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
