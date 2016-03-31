(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 30 (Fitch) Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable) is likely to continue to benefit from increased demand from property upgraders due to its strong brand name and leadership position in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, Fitch Ratings says. The Chinese property developer's focus on these top tier cities was evident in its 2015 results, which showed that over 77% of its CNY54.5bn contracted sales were from Tier 1 and leading Tier 2 cities. About 81% of Longfor's attributable land bank in gross floor area acquired in 2015 is also from these cities. The strong sales from these higher-tier cities are driven by continued urbanisation in Tier 2 cities and strong demand from the expanding metropolitan areas of Tier 1 cities. The developer's 2015 results are in line with Fitch's expectations and have no impact to its ratings. Longfor has successfully executed its investment property strategy and Fitch expects Longfor to continue to expand this segment in 2016-2017. The gross floor area of Longfor's retail malls increased by CAGR of 35.7% to 1.5 million sqm in 2015 from 2011 and we expect this to increase to 2.5 million sqm by 2017. Its investment-property revenue also increased by CAGR of 37% to CNY1.4bn in 2015 from only CNY0.4bn in 2011. Fitch expects Longfor's financials to continue to remain stable and healthy. It maintained EBITDA margin at 22.4% in 2015 (2014: 22.1%) despite poor market conditions, with the cash collection rate stable at 90%. Churn and leverage were also steady. Its leverage, as measured by net debt to adjusted inventory (including investment property valued at higher of cost or 5% yield), was at 32.8% in 2015, a slight increase from 32.4% in 2014,while its total contracted sales to total debt was at 1.04x in 2015, similar to the 1.03x in 2014. For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and sensitivities for Longfor, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Assigns First-Time 'BBB-' to China's Longfor Properties; Outlook Stable", dated 11 January 2016 and available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Chloe He Associate Director +852 2263 9967 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.