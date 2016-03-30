(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Alternatifbank A.S.'s
(ABank; BBB/Stable/b+) planned issue of Basel III-compliant Tier
2 capital notes
an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
The assignment of the final rating is subject to the receipt of
final
documentation conforming to information already received by
Fitch.
The notes qualify as Basel III-compliant Tier 2 instruments and
contain
contractual loss absorption features that will be triggered at
the point of
non-viability of the bank. According to the draft terms, the
notes are subject
to permanent full or partial write-down upon the occurrence of a
non-viability
event (NVE). There are no equity conversion provisions in the
terms.
An NVE is defined as occurring when the bank has incurred losses
and has become,
or is likely to become, non-viable as determined by the local
regulator, the
Banking and Regulatory Supervision Authority (BRSA). The bank
will be deemed
non-viable when it reaches the point at which either the BRSA
determines that
its operating license is to be revoked and the bank liquidated,
or the rights of
ABank's shareholders, and the management and supervision of the
bank, should be
transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund. The notes
have an expected
10-year maturity and a call option after five years.
In the event of an NVE, the notes, along with any other parity
(Tier 2)
loss-absorbing instruments, will be subject to write-down. These
write-downs
will be made pro rata with other parity instruments. Write-down
of the notes
would take place following absorption of losses by equity and
any junior (Tier
1) securities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are notched down once from ABank's Long-term IDR of
'BBB' in
accordance with Fitch's "Global Bank Rating Criteria". The
notching includes one
notch for loss severity and zero notches for non-performance
risk.
Fitch has applied zero notches for incremental non-performance
risk, as the
agency believes that the risk of the notes absorbing losses is
broadly in line
with the risk of the bank defaulting on its senior debt, with
both depending on
the extent to which the bank, in case of need, can receive and
utilise, support
from its majority shareholder, Commercial Bank of Qatar
(A+/Stable).
The one notch for loss severity reflects Fitch's view of
below-average recovery
prospects for the notes in case of non-performance. Fitch has
applied one notch,
rather than two, for loss severity, as partial, and not full,
write-down of the
notes is possible. In Fitch's view, significant uncertainty
exists over the
extent of losses the notes would face in case of non-performance
given that this
would depend on (i) whether non-performance is driven by an NVE
or by the
imposition of transfer and convertibility restrictions on the
servicing of
external debt more generally; (ii) the size of any operating
losses incurred by
the bank in case of a NVE; and (iii) any measures taken by the
authorities to
help restore the bank's viability in case of an NVE.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched down from ABank's support-driven
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), their rating is sensitive
to a change in
this rating. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in
notching due to
a revision in Fitch's assessment of the probability of the
notes'
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in ABank's
Long-term IDR, or
in its assessment of loss severity in case of non-performance.
ABank's ratings are listed below:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs: 'F2'
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Viability Rating: 'b+'
Support Rating: '2'
Guaranteed notes: 'A+'
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes: 'BBB-(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ahmet Kilinc
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1272
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001682
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
