MOSCOW/LONDON, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Israel-based B
Communications Ltd.'s (B-Com) Outlook to Positive from Stable,
while affirming
its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The
instrument rating on the
company's 2021 USD800m bonds has also been affirmed at
'BB-'/Recovery Rating
'RR3'.
B-Com is a holding company and the ultimate owner of a 26.3%
stake in Bezeq, an
incumbent telecoms operator in Israel. B-Com depends on
dividends from Bezeq as
a core income stream for servicing its debt obligations.
Following a sale of a 4.2% stake in Bezeq in early 2016, B-Com's
liquidity is
comfortable, which offers protection against Bezeq's potentially
volatile
dividend flow. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation
that a
significant share of the proceeds from the sale of the Bezeq
stake will be spent
within the next 12-18 months on buying back 2021 senior secured
bonds. This
would reduce B-Com's net interest payments and improve debt
service coverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Liquidity, Potential Deleveraging
B-Com's liquidity significantly improved after the sale of a
4.2% stake in
Bezeq. Estimated at above NIS2bn on a pro-forma basis at
end-3Q15, the sale
proceeds are sufficient to cover interest payments and debt
redemptions till
end-2019. However, the equity stake sale also reduces B-Com's
share of Bezeq's
dividends, which places pressure on interest and debt service
coverages.
Fitch expects that a significant share of equity stake sale
proceeds will be
used to buy back B-Com's debt instruments, including its senior
secured notes.
Failure to achieve this within the next 12-18 months will likely
result in the
Outlook being changed back to Stable.
Under Fitch's approach, treasury debt instruments are netted
against the total
face value of debt, reducing net interest and principal
payments. Although the
company would retain flexibility to sell its treasury bonds back
to the market,
we would not expect this to happen on a large scale, unless
driven by strategic
considerations. Should it take place, Fitch would treat it as
event risk and
analyse it in conjunction with other refinancing activities.
B-Com announced in January 2016 that it has nearly completed its
USD50m senior
secured notes buy-back programme launched in August 2014. The
programme was
subsequently extended by another USD50m. On top of this, B-Com
is going to make
a repurchase offer to holders of its senior secured notes
amounting up to
NIS982m, equal to the proceeds from the sale of a 4.2% stake in
Bezeq.
A disproportionately large liquidity holding increases
investment risks through
investing most of this spare cash in fixed-income and, to a
lesser degree,
equity instruments. B-Com's treasury policy of balanced
portfolio investments
mitigates but does not fully eliminate this risk. Also, under
Fitch's
methodology, the agency applies a 30% haircut to
investment-grade instruments
and up to 100% to speculative-grade and equity investments,
leading to
significantly tighter net leverage metrics than suggested by the
company's
reported liquidity holdings.
Control over Bezeq Retained
Fitch views B-Com's reduced 26.3% stake in Bezeq as sufficient
for full
operational and management control over the telecoms operator.
Under Israeli
law, a controlling shareholder in Bezeq must be pre-approved by
the government.
It is against the law for a single shareholder to accumulate
more than 4.99%
without prior approval by the government. This law provision
effectively rules
out the emergence of a large minority shareholder.
In our view, it is unlikely that the regulator would allow a
further reduction
in B-Com's stake in Bezeq to below 25%, which limits B-Com's
flexibility to sell
more shares in its subsidiary other than the 0.5% that is held
separately from
the controlling stake. Any additional regulatory relaxation
would be viewed as
positive event risk, potentially aiding liquidity.
As Bezeq's debt carries no financial covenants, the subsidiary
can theoretically
increase debt without restrictions and upstream any amount of
dividends to
B-Com. In practice, distributions above 100% net profit would
require court
approval, which may not be easily obtained. Accounting asset
write-downs or any
accounting charges that reduce reported net profit could also
impede the normal
flow of dividends from Bezeq, but Fitch views the likelihood of
this as low.
Bezeq's Strong Credit Profile
Bezeq's credit profile is consistent with the mid 'BBB'
category, reflecting the
company's strong position as the telecoms incumbent in Israel.
The company has
been able to defend and grow its market shares in key segments
of broadband,
pay-TV and mobile services. The prospect of further
facilities-based competitive
threats is remote.
The launch of a wholesale telecom market reform in 2015 is
likely to lead to the
removal of the structural separation, potentially by end-2016,
in line with
regulatory guidance. We estimate that the resultant operating
and financial
synergies may be substantial, helping to support margins and
defend the
company's market positions.
Bezeq expects to receive regulatory approval to start offering
bundled products,
comprising traditional fixed-line telephony, broadband, mobile
and pay-TV
services, which would put it on a level playing field with its
key competitor
Hot, a cable and mobile operator. The end of structural
separation would also
help the company to achieve significant savings in marketing
costs and remove
duplicate internal functions.
Tough Competition and Regulation
We view the regulatory and competitive environment in Israel as
tough, with no
signs of the pressures abating in the near future. The
regulatory position
regarding mobile consolidation remains uncertain and may stifle
operators'
merger plans.
The initial take-up of Bezeq's wholesale lines by alternative
operators has been
strong. Wide proliferation of fixed broadband offers using
Bezeq's wholesale
lines would pressure margins in the company's core fixed
broadband segment. We
expect that profit per line from wholesale products would be
lower than if Bezeq
serves the customer directly.
The Israeli mobile market is highly competitive with five
facilities-based
operators. Cellcom, the country's largest mobile operator,
agreed to acquire
Golan Telecom, a new market entrant, in November 2015 but the
deal was met with
lukewarm initial reaction from the authorities. Revenue from the
Israeli mobile
market continues to shrink, with Bezeq's mobile service revenue
and ARPU falling
18.3% yoy and 20.0% yoy in 4Q15.
Lower Proportional Leverage
The sale of a 4.2% stake in Bezeq will improve B-Com's
proportional net
leverage, with pass-through proportional net debt/EBITDA
estimated to drop to
3.6x by end-2016 from 4.2x at end-2015. Buy-back of debt
including bonds would
improve dividend interest cover, to above 2x in the medium term,
as a lower
amount of bonds in circulation would reduce interest payments on
a net basis.
These estimates are based on the assumption that Bezeq will be
able to maintain
dividend distributions in the range of NIS1.4bn-1.5bn per annum.
Both B-Com and its immediate parent Internet Gold (IG) have
substantial debt
with no recourse to Bezeq. Both entities ultimately depend on
dividends from
Bezeq as a core source of cash for servicing their debt
obligations.
No Ring-fence Around B-Com
B-Com's public bonds do not have any covenants that would
effectively limit the
leverage or payments from the company. We assume that the
company would be keen
to maximise dividend distributions, subject to lock-box
mechanism restrictions.
No Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Fitch views the parent-subsidiary linkage between B-Com and its
ultimate
shareholder, Eurocom Group, as weak due to the presence of an
intermediary
holding company IG between B-Com and Eurocom and the fact that
IG has its own
debt.
B-Com's ratings do not reflect any potential support from the
parent. IG has
gradually reduced its interest in B-Com, to 65% in February 2015
from 80% in
2013, and used the proceeds towards debt reduction. Assuming
uninterrupted flow
of regular dividends from B-Com, IG is unlikely to face
liquidity shortages
before 2019, reducing pressure on B-Com to increase
distributions over this
period.
Instrument Rating
The 2021 USD800m senior secured notes are secured by B-Com's
25.8% interest in
Bezeq and benefit from a lock-box mechanism, which conserves
cash for debt
repayment mitigating temporary disruptions in dividend flows
from Bezeq. In view
of these features, the bond is rated 'BB-', one notch above
B-Com's IDR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- A significant share of proceeds from the sale of a 4.2% equity
stake in Bezeq
is spent on buying back debt within the next 12-18 months;
- Stable dividend payments from Bezeq in the range of
NIS1.4bn-1.5bn per annum;
- Stable revenue and EBITDA generation at Bezeq;
- B-Com's dividends are sufficient to service debt at immediate
shareholder IG
until end-2018;
- No more divestments of Bezeq shares by B-Com;
- Low tax payments by B-Com after having settled its legacy tax
disputes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to an
upgrade include:
- A reduction in leverage to below 4.3x standalone net
debt/dividends (2015:
4.6x) and pass-through proportional net leverage (including debt
at both B-Com
and Bezeq) to below 4x (2015: 4.2x) while improving normalised
dividends/interest coverage to above 2x (2015: 2x). These
metrics are
calculated with treasury bonds netted against the face value of
total debt.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
downgrade include:
- A sustained deterioration in normalised dividend/interest
coverage to below
1.75x;
- Operating pressures and financial underperformance coupled
with higher
leverage at Bezeq.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1701
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001623
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
