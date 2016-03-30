(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Agence
Centrale des Organismes de Securite Sociale's (ACOSS) EUR20bn
euro commercial
paper (CP) programme and EUR25bn French CP programme at
Short-term local and
foreign currency ratings 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CP and ECP programmes' Short-term ratings reflect the status
of ACOSS as a
public agency, its strategic importance to the government and
its tight control
by the French state (AA/Stable/F1+). In line with a top-down
approach in Fitch's
public-sector entity rating criteria , the programme ratings are
equalised with
and credit-linked to France's Short-term 'F1+' Issuer Default
Rating.
Although the French government has no legal obligation to
prevent a default,
Fitch assumes that it is highly motivated to provide support and
has the legal
and financial means to enable ACOSS to meet its debt service
obligations in a
timely manner. As a public agency, ACOSS is eligible for
last-resort emergency
funding from the state. ACOSS's debt is fully consolidated into
French general
government debt.
ACOSS has strategic importance for the French social security
system as it
manages cash flows for the Social Security and Family Allowance
Contribution
Collection Offices (URSSAF) and most social security
institutions (SSIs) and
collects social security, pension and unemployment
contributions.
The state exercises strong administrative, legal and financial
oversight over
ACOSS, by defining its strategy and monitoring its management
through a
2014-2017 plan. The French parliament determines ACOSS's
revenues, expenditures,
and an annual limit on access to external short-term funding
(EUR40bn until 1
August 2016, before declining to EUR30bn until end-2016).
Predictability is underpinned by the sizeable proportion of cash
flows tied to
contractual payment schedules (98%) and the limited, short-term
financial impact
of macroeconomic trends or social security reforms. Since 2015,
ACOSS has been
able to perform net settlements of multiple transactions with
some SSIs,
allowing it to reduce annual financial flows and short-term
liquidity risks.
As mandated by law, funding is exclusively short-term and mainly
relies on the
French CP and ECP programmes. Previously managed by the Agence
France Tresor,
the ECP programme is now managed directly by ACOSS, contributing
to cost
reduction. The state, some SSIs and Caisse d'Amortissement de la
Dette Sociale
(CADES; AA/Stable/F1+) routinely purchase ACOSS's CP to
mutualise and optimise
available public cash.
ACOSS aims to maintain a liquidity coverage ratio of 100% over
30 days. Fitch
views ACOSS's liquidity arrangements as diversified and
adequate, comprising
liquidity instruments provided by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC;
AA/Stable/F1+) for a ceiling of EUR14bn according to a 2015-2018
funding
contract, and funding lines (EUR1.75bn) under its ECP programme.
ACOSS's debt reflects accrued social security deficits,
regularly taken over by
CADES (EUR23.6bn in 2016), the state agency in charge of
amortising French
social debt. As a result of CADES's support, ACOSS's financing
needs reached a
low EUR33.4bn in January 2016 and will remain well below the
borrowing cap.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating action could result from a downgrade of France's
Short-term
ratings, an adverse change in ACOSS's legal framework, or from
insufficient
external funding in terms of back-up lines for the short-term
programmes
