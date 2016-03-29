(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 29 (Fitch) The Mexican Financial System is
comprised of both
banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), the latter
normally of much
smaller size, and more concentrated business profiles, according
to Fitch
Ratings. Over the past few years, some of the medium and large
sized NBFIs have
been pursuing their conversion to a bank in order to improve
their funding
profile, looking for a stable and cheaper source, such as
customer deposits.
Nonetheless, the recently converted entities have faced high
conversion costs,
especially heftier regulatory requirements related to corporate
governance
strengthening, more advanced technologies and higher credit
costs. In addition,
the ability of these banks to gain a material share of customer
deposits has
been relatively limited, with deposits growing only moderately
and gradually, in
most cases.
In the past five years, the Mexican regulator has approved 13
new banking
licenses, two of which were previously subject to certain
regulatory frameworks,
but only nine are currently operating. Historically, results for
those converted
banks that were previously non-regulated entities have been
mixed, although in
most cases their performance has been weak, while it took them
longer than
expected to reach breakeven. Newly converted banks reported
average ROA and
impairments during the period 2011-2015 of -2.3% and 4.5%,
respectively, levels
that compare well below the average of the Mexican banking
system (1.7% and
2.5%).
Their results are still pressured by weak efficiency ratios
(cost to income of
173.9%, average during the same period) due to high operational
expenses mainly
related to personnel and corporate governance structure, such as
the creation of
committees and mandatory areas or roles. Another big impact in
costs comes from
their migration to a core banking system, which results in
constant investment
due to regular adjustments according to their banking
activities, especially
when preparing to collect deposits.
Finally, one important change when converting from a
non-regulated entity to a
bank that impact results is the adoption of new rules to
calculate reserves for
impaired loans. In a non-regulated environment, these entities
use different
methodologies for loan loss provisioning, but usually their
policies are weaker
compared to those required by the Mexican regulator, resulting
in big impacts
when adopting the more stringent regulatory model. The hit taken
with the
creation of reserves upon migrating to banks was, on average
from 2011-2015,
169.6% of the operating profit (Banking system: 46.5% during the
same period).
In some cases, the converted entities had suffered higher than
projected losses
that had been compensated with subsequent capital injections in
order to sustain
the operation.
However, there have been some exceptions of successful
transitions of NBFI's to
banks. Fitch believes the success of such entities is highly
influenced by their
consolidated model in specific niches. Being leaders in their
respective line of
business proved to be a competitive advantage that they have
maintained through
the conversion process. Also, those entities were somehow
prepared in terms of
corporate governance practices and adopted stricter provisioning
practices prior
to converting into a bank. Fitch believes that in the case of
the Foreign
Exchange banks, their successful conversion has also been
partially aided by
their previous regulated figure. In most of these cases, the
converted banks
have stayed true to their core business helping them in the
transition.
