(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French
department of
Essonne's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Essonne's EUR1bn euro medium-term programme has also been
affirmed at 'AA-' and
'F1+'. Its EUR160m commercial paper programme has been affirmed
at 'F1+'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that that despite some
weakening of
budgetary performance since 2011, the department will be able
and willing to
keep financial and debt metrics compatible with the ratings in
the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the department's sound, albeit weakening,
financial and debt
metrics, and a diversified economy, which benefits from Greater
Paris's robust
economic base.
According to Fitch's base case, Essonne's operating margin
should improve to
11.4% in 2016 from an estimated 9.9% in 2015, and then stabilise
at close to 10%
in 2017 and 2018. The department's operating performance will be
affected by
one-off items in the coming years, including cuts in state
transfers, higher
operating expenditure pressure, cost-cutting measures, and
increasing property
tax proceeds.
Fitch expects operating revenue to grow 1% on average in
2015-2018, driven by
the department's recent decision to raise the property tax rate
by 29% with
effect in January 2016. The tax rate increase should generate a
EUR71m rise in
operating revenue in 2016. Although the rate is now only in line
with the
national average, Fitch believes that the department is unlikely
to use its tax
leeway in the medium term.
The department will face sharp cuts in state transfers in 2016
and 2017 (EUR24m
a year), which will mitigate the positive impact of the property
tax hike. In
addition, property transfer duties (17% of estimated operating
revenue in 2015)
have evolved erratically in recent years and, as a result,
remain a source of
budget volatility.
Fitch estimates that operating expenditure will be under
pressure in the coming
years due to the payment of accumulated bills, the restoration
of fully budgeted
expenditure and growing social spending. Accumulated unpaid
bills were estimated
at EUR108m at end-2015, which the department aims to pay off
over the next six
years with a minimum budgeted EUR15m each year and extra
revenues. In addition,
to avoid further accumulation of bills, operating expenditure
has been budgeted
in full in 2016 and consequently represents an increase on the
previous year.
Finally, as with other French departments, Essonne's spending
for social
benefits, disability and old age dependence is likely to
continue to grow in the
coming years as the terms of a possible financing of social
benefits (RSA) by
the central government are still unknown.
To mitigate operating expenditure pressure, the department is
implementing a
EUR35m package of operational savings in 2016, with likely
additional
cost-cutting measures in the coming years, notably jobs cuts.
Capital expenditure declined to EUR165m in 2015 from EUR204m in
2014 as the
department scaled down its investment programme. Fitch expects
capital
expenditure to average EUR170m per year in 2016-2018. We
forecast the
self-financing capacity (before debt repayment) to remain fairly
stable around
85% in 2016, before falling to 70% in 2017 and 2018, leading
direct debt to rise
to around EUR1bn by 2018.
According to our base case scenario, the debt payback ratio will
decline to 7.7
years in 2016 from an estimated 9.7 years in 2015, mainly due to
the property
tax hike. Fitch estimates that this ratio is likely to increase
again to around
10 years in 2018. We also expect the department's direct debt
service coverage
to improve to an adequate 78% of operating balance in 2016 from
an estimated
91.6% in 2015, before deteriorating again to close to100% in
2018.
Fitch estimates debt guarantees to have totalled EUR181m at
end-2015 (16% of
estimated operating revenue). They mostly relate to social
housing entities, a
sector that Fitch views as being highly regulated and hence,
low-risk. However,
the possible building of a new stadium in Essonne will
significantly increase
and modify the profile of the department's guaranteed debt.
Fitch will monitor
the progress of the stadium project.
Essonne's economy is diversified and dynamic, benefiting from
the economic
robustness of Greater Paris, The department's unemployment is
low, at 7.9% in
3Q15, compared with Metropolitan France's 10.2%. Furthermore,
the department's
economy is supported by a strong and dynamic R&D and higher
education sector,
concentrating a large number of the country top-ranking higher
education
institutions as well as public and private research centres.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from the department's inability to
control operating
expenditure, with an operating margin sustainably below 7% or a
direct debt to
current balance ratio over 13 years (2015: 9.7 years).
A direct debt to current balance ratio of under seven years and
restoration of
an operating margin consistently over 12 % could lead to an
upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
