(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on two
Italian mortgage covered bond programmes (Obbligazioni Bancarie
Garantite, OBG)
and affirmed the ratings, as follows:
Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A (UBI, BBB/Negative/F3) OBG
guaranteed by UBI
Finance CB 2 S.r.l. (UBI CB 2) affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
UniCredit S.p.A. (UC, BBB+/Negative/F2) OBG guaranteed by and
UniCredit BpC
Mortgage S.r.l. (UC Soft Bullet (UC SB)) affirmed at 'AA';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable.
The rating actions follow the Outlook revision to Negative from
Stable on the
banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), which have also been
affirmed (see 'Fitch
Revises UniCredit's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'' and
'Fitch Revises
UBI's Outlook to Negative; Affirms 'BBB'' dated 24 March 2016
available at
www.fitchratings.com).
There is no rating impact on the 'AA+'/Stable rating of UC's
conditional
pass-through (CPT) OBG guaranteed by UniCredit OBG S.r.l.,
reflecting the
cushion of five notches before a downgrade of UC's IDR would
impact the OBG
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UBI CB 2
The OBG rating is based on UBI's Long-term IDR of 'BBB', an
unchanged IDR uplift
and Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 notches (full discontinuity
risk) and the
100% contractual asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis. The Negative Outlook reflects that on UBI's IDR.
The programme has a limited rating uplift due to a lack of data
provision: UBI
does not deliver data for the purpose of the programme
surveillance. Fitch has
used publicly available information and its analysis is based on
conservative
asset assumptions and an estimation of nominal recoveries that
is in line with a
one-notch recovery uplift.
The unchanged D-Cap of 0 notches is driven by Fitch's assessment
of full
discontinuity risk on the liquidity gap and systemic risk
component.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UC SB
The OBG rating is based on UC's Long-term IDR of 'BBB+', an
unchanged IDR uplift
of 1 notch, an unchanged D-Cap of 2 notches (high discontinuity
risk) and the
72.1% AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which
provides more
protection than the unchanged 80.5% 'AA' breakeven AP
(equivalent to 24.2%
breakeven over-collateralisation). The Negative Outlook mirrors
that on UC's
IDR.
The 72.1% nominal AP allows a two-notch uplift above the 'A+'
tested rating on a
probability of default basis, which is commensurate with
recoveries given
default of at least 91%. Fitch takes into account the highest AP
of the
preceding 12 months (72.1% as of end-June 2015) as UC's
Short-term IDR is 'F2'
and the programme is actively managed by the issuer.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 1 notch reflects the bail-in
exemption for fully
collateralised OBG and the domestically systemic importance of
the issuer such
that Fitch believes resolution methods other than liquidation
are more likely to
preserve important banking operations, including covered bonds.
The unchanged
D-Cap of 2 notches is driven by Fitch's high discontinuity risk
assessment on
the liquidity gap and systemic risk component.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A. (UBI)
OBG
The 'BBB+' rating of the OBG issued by UBI and guaranteed by UBI
Finance CB 2
S.r.l. would be vulnerable to downgrade if the UBI's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB-' or below.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UniCredit S.p.A. (UC) Soft Bullet
The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) UC's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or
below; or (ii) the
number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
Discontinuity Cap is
reduced to 2 or lower; or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that
Fitch considers in its analysis increases above the 80.5% 'AA'
breakeven AP.
In addition, if the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis
increases to the
contractual limit of 93% the OBG would likely be downgraded to
'A'.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Sara De Novellis (UBI CB 2)
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 295
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Roberto Del Ragno (UC SB)
Associate Director
+39 02 879 087 206
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analysts
Roberto Del Ragno (UBI CB 2)
Associate Director
+39 02 879 087 206
Sara De Novellis (UC SB)
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 295
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 879 087 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
