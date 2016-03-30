(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) assigned to The Walt Disney Company (Disney) and
its subsidiaries.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings
follows at the end of
this release. Approximately $18.9 billion of debt outstanding as
of Jan. 2, 2016
is affected by Fitch's action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Financial Flexibility: Disney's operating profile
positions the
company to generate free cash flow (FCF) in excess of $3.5
billion annually
during the ratings horizon, which coupled with strong liquidity
and solid credit
metrics provides the company with considerable financial
flexibility at the
current ratings. Disney's investment cycle within its Parks and
Resorts segment
is expected to increase capital spending to approximately $5
billion during
fiscal 2016, which will temporarily hamper FCF generation.
Consistent Financial Policy: Given the strength of Disney's
underlying
businesses, strong liquidity position and Fitch's FCF
expectations, Disney has
the financial flexibility to accommodate a higher level of share
repurchases,
which are expected to range between $6 billion and $8 billion
during fiscal
2016, in a manner consistent with its current ratings. Ratings
incorporate
Fitch's expectations that the company's share repurchases and
M&A activity will
likely exceed FCF generation given strong liquidity and the
current credit
profile.
Leading Market Positions and Leveragability: Disney has a very
consistent
investment strategy centered on creating or acquiring
intellectual property and
content that is leverageable across Disney's various platforms.
Disney is
uniquely positioned, relative to its peers, to capitalize and
monetize its
internally or externally developed franchises and brands, which
in turn
strengthens the company's operating and credit profile and
provides Disney with
a sustainable competitive advantage.
Strength of Cable Networks: Disney's strong portfolio of cable
networks, ESPN in
particular, underlies the company's ratings. Fitch Ratings
believes that the
top-tier channels will continue to be a must carry for the
distributors and are
likely to retain pricing power. Disney's operating profile
benefits from the
stability, recurring dual-stream revenue profile, high operating
margin and FCF
generation characteristics attributable to its cable network
business. Fitch
expects this segment will continue to generate a significant
amount of Disney's
cash flow.
Credible Strategy to Address Threats: Disney's strong asset
portfolio positions
the company to address the secular threats and opportunities
presented by
emerging alternative distribution platforms and continued
audience fragmentation
across the media and entertainment landscape.
Overall the ratings reflect the company's leading market
positions within its
core businesses. Further, Disney has a very consistent
investment strategy that
is centered on creating or acquiring intellectual property and
content that is
leverageable across its various platforms (cable and broadcast
network, studio,
parks and resorts, and consumer products).
Disney's operating profile positions the company to generate
meaningful levels
of FCF (defined as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and
dividends), providing the company with considerable financial
flexibility at the
current ratings. Disney's investment cycle within its Parks and
Resort segment
is expected to increase capital spending to approximately $5
billion during
fiscal 2016, which will temporarily hamper FCF generation during
fiscal 2016.
Fitch anticipates that Disney will generate in excess of $3.5
billion of annual
FCF during the ratings horizon.
Disney's strong portfolio of cable networks underlies the
company's ratings, and
its operating profile continues to benefit from the stable,
recurring
dual-stream revenue profile and high operating margin
characteristics
attributable to its cable network business. Fitch believes there
is sufficient
flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate slower
affiliate fee
revenue and operating income growth within this business.
Disney's cable networks generate the largest portion of total
revenue and
EBITDA, resulting in incremental stability in the total revenue
and FCF profile.
Secular issues such as the stagnant multi-channel video
subscriber base and its
effect on affiliate fee revenue, rising programming costs,
particularly sports
programming, the impact of foreign exchange, and Disney's
ability to pass the
higher costs on to multi-channel video programming distributors
(MVPDs) will
remain a significant risk to the company's operating profile.
However, Fitch
believes that Disney is in a strong position to retain pricing
power going
forward, as its collection of top-tier cable networks continue
to command
audience and ratings and be a must-carry for the MVPDs. In
addition, Disney has,
in large part, successfully matched the tenor of its long-term
sports
programming rights with the terms of its various affiliation
agreements with the
MVPDs.
Ratings incorporate the cyclicality of the company's businesses,
particularly
Parks & Resorts (30% of Disney's revenue through the LTM Jan. 2,
2016), Consumer
Products & Interactive Media, and the advertising portion of
broadcast and cable
networks (16%). Should macroeconomic volatility return, Fitch
expects these
cyclical businesses to be under renewed pressure but that the
company's credit
and financial profile will likely remain within expectations for
the current
ratings.
Disney is well positioned to address the secular threats and
opportunities
presented by emerging alternative distribution platforms and
continued audience
fragmentation across the media and entertainment landscape. The
evolving media
landscape, including the growing prominence of Internet-based
and time shifted
television content, will not have a material negative impact on
Disney's credit
profile or FCF over the intermediate term. Further, in Fitch's
view, the
proliferation of new over-the-top entrants and methods of
consumption will
continue to drive more demand for Disney's content. As to the
uncertainty around
the continued ability of cable networks to pass increased
programming costs on
to the distributors, Fitch believes it poses moderate risk to
cable network
providers over the longer term. Mitigants for Disney include
Fitch's belief that
the top-tier channels will retain leverage with distributors
going forward.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--The revenue growth within the company's cable networks
business (Disney's
Media Networks segment) reflects the stability of the business
and expected
affiliate fee increases. Fitch anticipates mid-single-digit
affiliate revenue
growth.
--Disney's broadcasting business benefits from a stable economic
and advertising
environment while incorporating typical political advertising
revenue cycle.
Additionally this segment will benefit from growing
retransmission consent fees.
Revenue growth ranges between 2% during non-political years and
4% during
political years.
--Programming expenses are expected to increase by high-single
digits driven by
sports rights costs.
--Fitch assumes typical volatility within the Studio
Entertainment, Parks and
Resort, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media operating
segments.
--Domestic revenues grow faster than International revenues
within the company's
Parks and Resort segment. Fitch incorporates start-up expenses
related to the
opening of its Shanghai Disney Resort in 2016.
--Fitch expects low double digit growth within Disney's Studio
Entertainment
segment this year due to the release of Star Wars and a strong
2016 film slate.
Theatrical revenues are slightly offset by a weaker Home Video
release schedule
when compared to 2015. Home entertainment revenues will track
the theatrical
success in 2017 and 2018. Television and SVOD revenues grow at a
mid-single
digit pace while home entertainment revenues remain flat.
--From a margin perspective, the base case assumes relatively
flat margins
within the company's Media Networks segment as retransmission
revenue gains
enhance broadcast margins while cable network margins remain
stable reflecting
the company's ability to grow higher margin affiliate fee
revenues at a similar
pace to increasing programming costs. Disney's pre-opening
expenses related to
its Shanghai Disneyland opening are expected to be offset by
strong domestic
operating performance leading to relatively flat margins within
the company's
Parks and Resorts segment. Coming off a strong operating
performance in fiscal
2015, margins within Studio Entertainment are expected to
contract somewhat
during fiscal 2016.
LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL POLICY
Fitch does not anticipate any meaningful changes to Disney's
financial policy
over the ratings horizon. Fitch believes Disney maintains an
appropriate balance
between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of
dividends and share
repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its
business. In terms of
capital allocation priority, Fitch believes investing in
internal opportunities
focused on organic growth, such as the company's investment in
its various parks
and resorts worldwide and long term sports rights deals, takes
precedence over
merger and acquisitions and shareholder returns.
Disney's capital structure and credit protection metrics remain
consistent and
within Fitch's expectations for the current rating. Consolidated
leverage of
1.1x as of the latest 12 months (LTM) period ended Jan. 2, 2016,
is in line with
fiscal year-end 2015 and 2014 metrics. Going forward, Fitch
believes leverage
will range between 1x and 1.4x during the ratings horizon after
consideration
for a modest increase in debt levels related to the higher level
of share
repurchases.
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
Fitch expects that Disney will manage the level of share
repurchase activity in
a manner consistent with its current ratings and acknowledges
that the company's
share repurchases and M&A activity will likely exceed FCF
generation. Fitch
anticipates share repurchases to range between $6 billion and $8
billion during
fiscal 2016. Disney repurchased approximately 21.2 million
shares of its common
stock for approximately $2.4 billion during its first quarter of
fiscal 2016. As
of Jan. 2, 2016, the company had remaining authorization to
repurchase
approximately 334 million additional shares.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Upward momentum to the ratings is unlikely over the
intermediate term.
However, a compelling rationale for, and an explicit public
commitment to, more
conservative leverage thresholds could result in upgrade
consideration.
Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with discretionary
actions of Disney's management rather than by operating
performance, reflecting
the company's significant financial flexibility. Decisions that
increase
leverage beyond 1.75x in the absence of a credible plan to
reduce leverage will
likely lead to a negative rating action.
LIQUIDITY
Disney's liquidity position and financial flexibility remain
strong and is
supported by significant FCF generation as well as $6 billion of
aggregate
available borrowing capacity (as of Jan. 2, 2016) under three
credit facilities.
Commitments under these credit facilities support the company's
$6 billion CP
program and expire during March 2017 ($1.5 billion), March 2019
($2.25 billion)
and March 2021 ($2.25 billion). In addition, the company had
approximately $4.3
billion of cash on hand as of Jan. 2, 2016. Scheduled maturities
are well
laddered and manageable considering FCF generation expectations
and access to
capital markets.
Disney has approximately $2 billion of debt that isscheduled to
mature during
fiscal 2016 ($500 matured during Dec. 2015) followed by $2.2
billion and $1.8
billion during fiscal 2017 and 2018 respectively. Fitch does not
expect debt
reduction going forward.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Total debt as of Jan. 2, 2016 was approximately $18.9 billion
and consisted of:
--$4.3 billion of commercial paper (CP);
--$13.4 billion of notes and debentures, with maturities ranging
from February
2016 - 2093;
--$532 million of debt related to international theme parks,
which is
non-recourse back to Disney but which Fitch consolidates under
the assumption
that the company would back the loan payments;
--Approximately $667 million of foreign currency-denominated
debt (as of FYE15),
including the debt related to the acquisition of UTV.
Fitch affirms Disney's ratings as follows:
The Walt Disney Company
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Senior unsecured revolvers at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
ABC Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
Fitch links the IDRs of the issuing entities (predominantly
based on the lack of
any material restrictions on movements of cash between the
entities) and treats
the unsecured debt of the entire company as pari passu. Fitch
recognizes the
absence of upstream guarantees from the operating assets and
that debt at Disney
Enterprises is structurally senior to the holding company debt.
However, Fitch
does not distinguish the issue ratings at the two entities due
to the strong 'A'
category-investment grade IDR, Fitch's expectations of stable
financial policies
and the anticipation that future debt will be issued by Walt
Disney Company.
Fitch would consider distinguishing between the ratings if it
perceived
heightened risk of the company's IDR falling to non-investment
grade (where
Disney Enterprises' enhanced recovery prospects would be more
relevant).
