(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 31 (Fitch) Growth in global milk supply continues
to delay a
recovery in milk prices, Fitch Ratings says. This has been
compounded by weak
demand growth globally, mainly due to subdued Chinese demand and
a Russian
embargo on major Western dairy exporters.
Fitch believes the recent volatility in global dairy prices is
likely to
continue in the medium term. Prices reached record highs in the
2013/14 season
that ended 31 May 2014, but the average GlobalDairyTrade price
fell by around
38% in 2014/15 and around 20% in the 2015/16 season to 15 March
2016.
Changes in regulation, geo-political factors and global demand
patterns since
2014 have created an imbalance in global demand and supply of
milk. The absence
of short-term incentives and only a modest supply response so
far are likely to
prolong a recovery in prices beyond 2016. Longer term, we
believe the
fundamentals of dairy demand remain strong.
The removal of milk production quotas in Europe is the main
reason milk supply
has been slow to decrease. EU exports increased by 6% in milk
equivalent in
2015, even though Russia, which used to import about 1.5% of
European milk
output, closed its doors. European manufacturers continue to
increase production
to utilise manufacturing capacity and expand international
market share. A
decline in supply remains unlikely in the short term with the
European
Commission forecasting further growth in milk production in 2016
of around 1.4%.
The EU remains the world's largest dairy exporter, accounting
for 32% of global
export sales on a milk equivalent basis.
In contrast, milk production in New Zealand, the world's
second-largest dairy
exporting nation, fell in the first eight months of the 2015/16
season as
farmers reacted to lower milk prices by reducing feed and
increasing herd
culling. New Zealand's largest manufacturer, Fonterra
Co-operative Group Limited
(A/Stable), reported a decline of 4% year-on-year in New Zealand
milk collected
to date in the 2015/16 season. Australian dairy producers have
responded
similarly, with Dairy Australia forecasting a decline in milk
production of
1%-2% in the 2015/16 season. In the US, dairy production
continues to increase,
although strong domestic demand has reduced dairy exports.
Declining demand from China and Russia, the largest and formerly
second-largest
dairy importers, continues to compound the global dairy market
imbalance.
Chinese demand for whole milk powder declined by 47% in the 12
months to October
2015, which was a major contributor to the 8% decline in overall
Chinese dairy
import demand. The embargo on Western milk imports to Russia
resulted in a 75%
decline in imports over the same period. The embargo has now
been extended until
August 2016. Increases in demand in other markets, which are
typically more
price sensitive, such as Japan and south-east Asia, have only
partly offset
these large declines.
