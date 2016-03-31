(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed the
National Ratings of four foreign-owned banks in Indonesia:
- PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga),
- PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia),
- PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC NISP), and
- PT Bank UOB Indonesia (UOBI).
At the same time, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of CIMB Niaga, Maybank Indonesia
and OCBC NISP. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
'AAA' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
The affirmation of the IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings
reflects strong
parental support and linkage for the four banks. The affirmation
of the
Viability Ratings (VRs) on CIMB Niaga, Maybank Indonesia and
OCBC NISP reflect
the banks' moderate franchises and broadly stable standalone
credit profiles
that are underpinned by ordinary support from their parents.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, National Ratings and Support Ratings
The IDRs, Support Ratings and National Ratings on the four banks
reflect Fitch's
view that each bank's higher-rated foreign parent has the
ability and high
propensity to provide timely support to its subsidiary, if
needed. The Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDRs are constrained by Indonesia's Country
Ceiling of 'BBB'.
Fitch's view of support is reinforced by the growing strategic
importance of
these Indonesian subsidiaries to the parents' Asian franchises,
the parents'
majority ownership or control and a high level of integration
with their
parents. CIMB Niaga is owned by Malaysia-based CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd and
Maybank Indonesia is owned by Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank;
A-/Negative).
OCBC NISP and UOBI are majority owned by Singapore-based
Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp (OCBC; AA-/Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB;
AA-/Stable),
respectively.
Viability Ratings
The 'bb' VRs of CIMB Niaga and Maybank Indonesia reflect their
medium franchises
and satisfactory capitalisation. It also takes into account
their weaker asset
quality, as reflected in their higher non-performing loan (NPL)
and special
mention loan (SML) ratios, and lower profitability (return on
average assets)
compared to their peers. The 'bb' VR of OCBC NISP takes into
account its better
capital position, as reflected in its higher capitalisation
ratios, and stronger
asset quality due to stricter credit risk management (as
reflected in its
below-industry average NPL and SML ratios), compared to CIMB
Niaga and Maybank
Indonesia, despite its smaller franchise.
Debt Ratings
The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds and
bond programmes
are the same as their National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings
in accordance
with Fitch Ratings Criteria.
Fitch rates the legacy subordinated debts of CIMB Niaga, Maybank
Indonesia and
OCBC NISP, and Basel III-compliant subordinated debts for
Maybank Indonesia and
UOBI. The legacy subordinated debts were rated one notch down
from the issuer's
anchor rating (National Long-Term Ratings in case of
support-driven Indonesia
subsidiaries) for loss severity, and an another one notch down
for
non-performance risk, mainly to account for the bonds' deferral
features. Fitch
applies the same notching approach for Basel III-compliant
subordinated debts,
which share the similar deferral features. The notching for
non-performance risk
is only one instead of more common two as the non-performance is
partly
neutralised by potential parental support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, National and Support Ratings
Upside potential for the banks' IDRs may result from an upgrade
of the
Indonesian Country Ceiling, but only if the parents' ratings
remain above
Indonesia's Country Ceiling. Support ratings are likely to
remain unchanged
unless there are multiple-notch changes in their parents' IDRs.
There is no
rating upside for the National Ratings as they are already at
the top end of the
scale.
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading
to a weakening
of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes
to ownership or a
significant weakening in their parents' financial ability,
although Fitch
believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium
term. The banks'
IDRs are sensitive to changes in the parents' ratings.
Deterioration in the
banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to impact their
IDRs and
National Rating unless the factors underpinning support from
their parents also
weaken.
Viability Ratings
Rating upside on the banks' VRs may result if their franchises
grow to be more
comparable to the major Indonesian banks', while they maintain
healthy
risk-adjusted profitability, high core capitalisation,
predominantly low-cost
deposit-funded balance sheets and sound asset quality. Rating
downside may
result from further deterioration in asset quality leading to
weaker
capitalisation, and/or marked weakening in their liquidity
profiles,
particularly if the economic environment were to deteriorate
further.
Debt Ratings
Any changes in the banks' National Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings would affect
these ratings on their debt issues.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
CIMB Niaga
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated bonds I and II 2010 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond tranches under programme I 2012 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Maybank Indonesia
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated bond I 2011 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah senior debt tranches under programme I/2011 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated debt tranches under programme I/2011
affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah sharia senior debt programme I/2014 and tranches under
the programme
affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Basel III compliant rupiah subordinated debt programme I/2014
and tranches under
the programme affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
OCBC NISP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDRs affirmed 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond tranches under programme I/2012 affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated bond III/2010 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
UOBI
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Basel III compliant rupiah subordinated bond I/2014 affirmed at
'AA(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond I/2015 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga,
Maybank Indonesia,
OCBC NISP)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (National Ratings for CIMB Niaga, Maybank
Indonesia, OCBC
NISP)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for UOBI)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Secondary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga, Maybank
Indonesia, OCBC
NISP)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
