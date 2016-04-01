(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of
Strasbourg's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA'. The
Outlooks are Negative. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has
been affirmed at
'F1+'.
The affirmation with Negative Outlooks reflects Fitch's
unchanged expectations
of a weaker financial profile, due to the combination of rigid
expenditure,
negative revenue trends and growing debt levels that will not be
compatible with
the current ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's sound, albeit gradually
deteriorating, operating
performance, tax flexibility and moderate debt. The ratings also
benefit from
the city's sound governance and a well-diversified economy.
Despite expected stronger performance for 2015, driven by tax
hikes and the
implementation of cost-cutting measures, our base case forecasts
the current
balance will decline in the medium term to below 8% of current
revenue from 2017
onward, from an estimated 10.6% in 2015. Revenue for 2016-2019
will be slightly
weaker as lower state transfers will barely be compensated by a
forecast rise in
tax revenue of 2.3% per year, driven by a further tax rate
increase in 2016 and
a growing tax base.
We expect operating spending to grow moderately in 2016-2019,
following a series
of structural spending cuts, notably over staff costs, which
stabilised in 2015.
The city's administration aims to keep the current margin at
above 8% and the
debt payback ratio at below 10 years. The administration still
retains revenue
flexibility, as tax leeway remains significant although the city
has expressed a
commitment not to use its tax leeway after the 2016 tax
increase. Further
cost-cutting measures are envisaged over the medium term to
adjust spending to
falling revenue.
We expect capital expenditure to decline progressively to EUR71m
on average in
2016-2019, from EUR105m in 2010-2015, as Strasbourg scales down
its multi-year
investment programme in view of the expected deterioration in
operating
performance. However, Fitch believes the city may not be able to
scale back its
capital outlays rapidly enough to align with its shrinking
operating
performance. Therefore, the city's self-financing share of
capital expenditure
may decline, to 45% on average in 2016-2019, after debt
repayment, from 78% in
2011-2015.
The lower self-financing capacity will keep debt on an upward
trend until 2019.
Debt may reach 78% of current revenue in 2019, up from 63% in
2015. The debt
payback ratio will rise to 10 years after 2016, from 5.9 years
in 2015.
The growing debt, along with constrained budget surpluses, is
likely to lead to
deterioration in debt service. Fitch forecasts the debt
service/operating
balance ratio could weaken to around 110% from 2017 from 59% in
2015. Fitch
views the risk from contingent liabilities as low as they are
from
well-capitalised and self-supporting public sector entities,
which, along with
debt guarantees, represented 91% of the city's current revenue
as of end-2014.
Strasbourg benefits from sound governance, as full integration
with the
Eurometropole of Strasbourg (AA/Negative/F1+) facilitates
economies of scale and
policy co-ordination. Strasbourg's ability to bolster
operational efficiency and
contain operating cost growth is underpinned by a skilled
administration. Cash
flows are predictable and prudently managed. Short-term funding
is adequate and
relies on committed credit lines totalling EUR49m as of
end-March 2016.
The city benefits from a well-diversified economy, high-quality
infrastructure
and outstanding transportation networks. Long-term growth
prospects are
underpinned by the city's location within one of Europe's most
industrialised
areas, and the city's special status as the seat of several
European
institutions. Also, the City of Strasbourg has been confirmed as
a regional
capital, after the merger of the regions of Alsace, Lorraine and
Champagne-Ardenne into a larger region (the fifth most
populated in France with
5.7 million inhabitants).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An operating margin below 8% and a debt payback ratio
consistently above 10
years could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001891
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.