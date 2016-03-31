(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on
Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES S.A. (SES) in
approximately 30 days, for
commercial reasons.
Fitch currently rates SES as follows:
SES S.A.
Long-term IDR: 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: 'F2'
Senior unsecured: 'BBB'
Commercial paper: 'F2'
SES Global Americas Holding GP
Senior unsecured: 'BBB'
Fitch reserves the right at its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating
withdrawal of SES as
the agency believes that investors benefit from augmented rating
coverage.
Ratings are subject to analytical review and may change up to
the time Fitch
withdraws the ratings.
Fitch's last rating action for SES was on 3 June 2015 when it
affirmed the
company's ratings.
Contact:
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
