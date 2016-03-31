(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Qatar's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-term
foreign-currency IDR
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' ratings reflect Qatar's large sovereign assets, the
government's fiscal
adjustment efforts, a large hydrocarbon endowment and one of the
world's highest
GDP per capita. Qatar's hydrocarbon dependence is a key rating
weakness, with
oil and gas extraction averaging more than 50% of GDP over the
past five years
and hydrocarbon-backed government spending accounting for a
further 30% of GDP.
Qatar's credit strengths are also balanced by government debt
and deficits that
are set to rise above those of rated peers, and by mediocre
scores on the World
Bank's measures of governance and the business environment (both
below the 70th
percentile).
We expect the general government to post deficits of around
10.4% of GDP
(QAR61bn) in 2016 and 2.7% of GDP (QAR18bn) in 2017, as lower
oil and gas prices
hit revenues while the overall impact of expenditure reduction
measures remains
small. The government intends to tap debt markets instead of
drawing on the
assets of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). In total, new
issuance will push
Qatar's government debt ratio up to 44% of GDP in 2016 from 32%
in 2015. Capital
income will allow QIA assets to rise to a forecast USD330bn by
end-2017, from an
estimated USD300bn at end-2015. As with other oil producers,
large swings in
nominal GDP will shift the ratio of QIA assets-to-GDP to nearly
200% in 2016 and
back to 180% in 2017, from 190% in 2015.
Under our baseline oil price assumptions (USD13/bbl lower than
the
government's), we expect total government revenue to fall 38% to
a trough of
QAR141bn in 2016 before recovering to QAR179bn in 2017. We
expect expenditure to
fall 7% to around QAR203bn in 2016 and a further 3% to QAR197bn
in 2017,
underpinned by reductions in current expenditure other than
salaries and wages.
Measures to reduce current expenditure have included reductions
to fuel and
electricity subsidies, as well as travel and office expenses for
government
employees. The activities of state-owned organisations such as
Al Jazeera and
Qatar Museums have been scaled back. The number of government
ministries has
been reduced to 15 from 18. Nevertheless, the exact composition
of the planned
headline expenditure adjustment is unclear.
The adjustments to budgetary items have been accompanied by
reforms to the
fiscal framework, many of which were initiated in early 2015.
Project proposals
and budget requests are being more closely scrutinised, even as
departments have
more flexibility to shift spending between different items.
Non-core functions
are being outsourced. The government intends to pass a new law
on public-private
partnerships (PPPs) by end-2016 and to use PPPs to finance the
construction of
40 schools, 10 medical centres and other infrastructure projects
by the private
sector.
The government is also taking steps to increase non-oil
revenues, focusing on
indirect taxes and levies. It has increased stamp duty and plans
to levy
additional taxes on alcohol, tobacco and energy drinks starting
in 2017. It
plans to start applying VAT at a rate of 5% in 2018 on all goods
and services,
excluding selected food and medical items, potentially adding
QAR12bn-15bn per
year to the government's coffers.
We expect non-hydrocarbon growth to slow to 6% in 2016 from an
estimated 8% in
2015. Average non-hydrocarbon growth has been 10% over the past
five years. The
slowdown will be a result of a less benign fiscal environment,
where a
contraction in current spending and a focus on fiscal efficiency
leads to a
slowdown of both private and public consumption growth. Some of
the contraction
will, however, be compensated by lower imports. With the
government's capital
spending expected to remain at QAR94bn per year through to 2021,
its commitment
to key infrastructure projects will support economic activity.
After this, the
non-oil growth outlook is highly uncertain.
In our forecast, hydrocarbon growth will pick up to 2.2% in
2016, after
contractions of 3.2% in 2015 and 1.5% in 2014. This will raise
overall growth to
4.1% in 2016 from 2.2% in 2015, despite the slowdown in
non-hydrocarbon growth.
The Barzan gas development should come on stream in 2016 and
will add 1.4
billion scft/d of production of sales gas when it reaches full
capacity, on top
of additional production of LPG and condensates. The Ras Laffan
II condensate
refinery should be completed by 3Q16 and will add 146,000 bbl/d
of capacity for
petroleum products, offsetting the impact of declining crude oil
production on
overall hydrocarbon production. Oil field redevelopments could
positively affect
hydrocarbon production after 2020.
A widely expected glut in global LNG capacity poses a risk to
Qatar's fiscal and
external revenues, on top of the risk stemming from low oil
prices. Qatar's
market share in LNG exports, which stood at 31% in 2014, will
likely shrink,
although this should be partly mitigated by a focus on long-term
customer
relationships through flexible sales arrangements.
Banking sector liquidity has deteriorated as the public sector
has drawn down on
some of its deposits even as bank lending continued to grow. The
banking
system's loan-deposit ratio rose to 120% in December 2015, from
105% in December
2014, and interbank rates rose sharply in 4Q15. However, banks
have been able to
find funding abroad, and we believe that the Qatar Central Bank
(QCB) has at its
disposal the tools to support liquidity, with the QCB's repo
rate and required
reserve ratio both above 4%. Concentration of bank exposures to
large business
groups is a risk, as is their exposure to the real estate
sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Sustained weakness in hydrocarbon revenues and a failure to
scale back
expenditure, eroding fiscal and external buffers.
- A materialisation of large contingent liabilities, such as
from
government-related enterprises or the banking sector, resulting
in a rapid
draw-down of sovereign assets or build-up of debt.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Improvement in structural factors such as reduction in oil
dependence, and a
strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude will average USD35/b in 2016 and
USD45/b in 2017
and rise to a long-term average of USD65/b.
Fitch assumes natural gas prices will evolve broadly in line
with oil prices.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
impact directly on
Qatar or on its ability to trade and that the domestic political
scene will
remain stable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
