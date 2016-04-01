(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul's (Istanbul) Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB',
respectively, with
Stable Outlooks. Its Short-term foreign currency IDR has been
affirmed at 'F3'
and its National Long-term Rating at 'AAA(tur)' with Stable
Outlook.
The affirmation is based on Istanbul's continued solid, albeit
weakening,
operating performance which, together with high capital revenue,
supports a
strong self-financing capacity for ongoing large capex in
2016-2018. The ratings
also take into account our expectations that Istanbul's direct
risk-to-current
balance will remain under two years, despite significant FX risk
exposure and
Istanbul's increasing, large capex until 2019 before the next
local elections.
The Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's expectations that
Istanbul's operating
performance will remain strong and debt metrics will remain
consistent with the
current ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch projects Istanbul to post strong, albeit declining,
operating margins of
50% in 2016-2018. The expected decline in operating margin is
driven by higher
operating expenditure related to cleaning, security and
consumption services.
Overall, Fitch expects local economic growth will support
Istanbul's operating
performance in the medium term.
Despite Istanbul's accelerated large capex through to 2019
before the next local
elections, which will result in an increase of debt financing,
Fitch expects the
city to continue to contain total expenditure to below 100% of
the budgeted
amount.
In 2015, the city realised 91% of budgeted operating
expenditure, against a 113%
realisation of budgeted operating revenue. However, operating
expenditure growth
in nominal terms outpaced operating revenue growth by 7.3% for
the first time
since 2010. This caused operating margin to decline to 49.1%,
below the
five-year average of 58%.
The local economy was resilient against an adverse sentiment
change in the
international capital markets in 2015, allowing the city's tax
revenue to grow
13% yoy at an inflation of 9.5%.
Fitch expects strong operating surpluses and asset sale proceeds
will cover the
bulk of the city's TRL25bn investment in 2015-2018. Istanbul
plans to construct
200km of additional metro lines between 2014 and 2019. Fitch
estimates that
roughly 25% of capex will be funded by asset sales and proceeds
from the IPO of
IGDAS (Natural Gas Distributor), with the remainder coming from
budget surpluses
and borrowings. However, it is still not known what percentage
of the company
shares will be sold through the IPO.
The city's authorities follow a solid budgetary policy and
financial planning is
improving, which supports its sound operating performance. Sound
financial
planning enables the city to cover further large financing needs
of capex in a
timely and forward-looking manner. However, the push for large
capex by the city
before the next local elections may increase its debt burden and
worsen its
budget deficit before debt variation and, consequently, its
budgetary
performance.
Direct debt was TRY4.96bn at end-2015, up 8% yoy and equal to
52% of current
revenue. The debt-to-current balance increased to slightly over
one year,
according to our estimates. Fitch expects the debt-to-current
balance to remain
slightly over one year in 2016-2018, but well below the weighted
average
maturity of its debt stock of 4.6 years. Istanbul's lender
portfolio consists
mainly of multilateral banks and also international and domestic
commercial
banks
Istanbul increased intercompany borrowing from its water
management affiliate
ISKI to a total of TRY2.26bn at end-2015 from TRY1.47bn at
end-2014. This
improves the city's debt profile, as intercompany borrowing is
at zero cost and
repayment is postponed. Fitch expects this debt will be netted
against the sale
of ISKI assets that belong to Istanbul and classifies this debt
as direct risk.
The agency forecasts the city's direct risk-to-current balance
to remain below
two years in 2016-2018.
Istanbul faces significant foreign exchange risk in times of
elevated financial
volatility as 97% of its debt at end-2015 was foreign
currency-denominated and
unhedged, up from 95% in 2014. Istanbul has been increasing its
FX borrowing due
to high domestic interest rates and the short-term maturity
profile of the
domestic loans. However, Fitch projects the city's debt
servicing and
debt-to-current balance will remain sound in 2016-2018. Direct
debt servicing
will remain below 30% of the operating balance.
Istanbul is Turkey's main economic hub, contributing on average
27.4% of the
country's gross value added in 2004-2011 (last available
statistics). Rapid
urbanisation and continued immigration flows challenge the
province with a
continued need for infrastructure investments. In 2015, the
population grew 2%
yoy to 14.7 million.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Turkey's sovereign ratings (BBB-/BBB/Stable/F3)
will prompt a
downgrade of Istanbul's ratings. Material deterioration of the
debt servicing
capacity of the city as a result of persistent financial
instability and further
depreciation of the Turkish lira or a deterioration of the
budget deficit before
debt to more than 10% of total revenues (2015: 6.9%) could also
prompt a
downgrade, although this is not Fitch's base case scenario.
An upgrade of the sovereign ratings could result in a similar
action on
Istanbul's ratings subject to a reduction of the city's foreign
currency
exposure to below 35% of its outstanding debt, continued strong
budgetary
performance and consistent management policies.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nilay Akyildiz
Director
+49 76 80 76 134
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 68076 111
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001895
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.