(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Wyndham
Worldwide Corporation's (WYN) $325 million senior unsecured term
loan. The term
loan ranks pari passu with existing unsecured debt and matures
March 24, 2021. A
full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
Fitch expects the transaction to be leverage-neutral as proceeds
of the term
loan, in part, were used to redeem $315 million of outstanding
6% senior notes
due 2016. The term loan carries a floating interest rate and
features no
amortization for the first three years. Beginning in March 2019,
the loan
amortizes with quarterly principal payments of $4.1 million
until March 2020 and
then $8.1 million quarterly through maturity.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Wyndham's strong free cash flow (FCF)
profile, the majority
of which is made up of recurring fee income generated by its
lodging, vacation
exchange and rental and timeshare segments.
The ratings also consider management's public commitment to
maintain low
investment-grade credit metrics. However, the company has
indicated a
willingness to let its credit ratings fall to a high speculative
grade for a
strategic acquisition, provided management sees a path to
returning to
investment grade over a reasonable time period.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that WYN will
continue to
operate within our target adjusted leverage of 3.25x, with a
firm cap at 3.5x at
the 'BBB-' rating level. Fitch's ratings have limited tolerance
for leverage
sustaining above 3.5x on an annual and quarterly basis.
Fitch would expect the company to swiftly reduce leverage back
closer to our
3.25x target for the rating if, for example recent improvements
in WYN's loan
loss provision and timeshare inventory procurement costs prove
unsustainable
through the cycle.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--U.S. lodging industry RevPAR growth increases by 4%-5% during
2016 and remains
positive, in the mid- to low-single-digit range, for the balance
of the forecast
period.
--Flat to slightly negative results in WYN's vacation exchange
and rentals
business as low single-digit member gains at RCI are offset by a
secular decline
in average spend per member.
--Modest improvement in the company's timeshare sales revenue
driven by improved
volume per guest (VPG).
--Continued emphasis on sourcing less capital intensive
timeshare inventory
through discounted repurchases and its WAAM third-party
development funding
model.
--WYN returns its excess FCF to shareholders through dividend
increases and
share repurchases, regulating the latter to maintain at or near
Fitch's 3.25x
leverage target at the 'BBB-' rating.
--Fitch's ratings do not contemplate WYN undertaking a
'transformative'
acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--Fitch has set Wyndham's core lease-adjusted leverage target at
3.25x with a
cap of 3.5x for an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'/Outlook
Stable. There
is only limited tolerance in the current rating/Outlook for
leverage at or above
3.5x on both an annual and quarterly basis. Fitch allows for
leverage to be
slightly above its target level at 'BBB-' due to Wyndham's
strong FCF profile.
Wyndham's core lease-adjusted leverage (excluding securitized
timeshare debt and
related financing income) was 3.2x as of Dec. 31, 2015.
--Wyndham's off-balance-sheet commitments have increased
recently and further
increases could have a negative impact on the ratings and/or
Outlook.
--Wyndham's current FCF/debt ratio is 18.4%, which is very
strong for the rating
category. If the company's FCF/debt deteriorated to below 15%
without the
company reducing leverage to within 3.25x, there would be
negative pressure on
the rating/Outlook.
--Negative rating pressure could result if Fitch's outlook for
development
spending and the capital intensity of the company's businesses
were to increase
materially.
--Reducing and sustaining leverage at around 2.75x and the
adoption of more
conservative financial policies could result in upward momentum
for Wyndham's
ratings/Outlook. Fitch does not expect this to occur.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates Wyndham as follows:
Wyndham Worldwide Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured revolving facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
Wyndham Global Finance PLC
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: Aug. 14, 2015.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.