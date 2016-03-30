(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A(emr)'
rating to
Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg's (CGMFL) $25
million principal
protected market-linked senior note issuance.
The senior notes, due March 29, 2031, are unconditionally and
irrevocably
guaranteed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML), which has
an Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A/F1' by Fitch with a Positive Outlook.
CGML is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Citigroup, Inc. (Citigroup). The
guarantee covers the
full repayment of principal at maturity and a variable amount of
interest. The
interest rate is variable, based on calculation involving the
day count
convention, the three-month LIBOR rate and the 30 year USD
30/360 semiannual
swap rate. Depending on how these variables interact, the
interest due could be
as low as 0% for a given period.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The rating is based solely on the guarantee from CGML, which is
considered a
material operating entity for Citigroup. The rating does not
contemplate the
collateral backing the note.
The IDR of CGML is aligned with Citigroup reflecting Fitch's
view that CGML is
integral to Citigroup's business strategy and operations. The
Outlook for
CGML's long-term IDR is Positive to reflect Fitch's belief that
the U.S. single
point of entry resolution regime, the likely implementation of
total
loss-absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S.
globally-systemically
important banks, and the presence of substantial holding company
debt reduces
the default risk of domestic operating subsidiaries' senior
liabilities relative
to holding company senior debt.
The 'emr' subscript highlights that the variability of the
coupon created by the
embedded market risk is excluded from the rating assigned to the
note.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
The rating of the principal protected market-linked senior note
is sensitive to
changes in CGML's IDR, which is currently has a Positive
Outlook. Specific
factors that Fitch seeks additional clarity on before resolving
the CGML's
Outlook, which may impact CGMFL's debt rating, include host
country
clarification on internal TLAC, the quantum of internal TLAC and
whether it will
be pre-positioned. If the amount of TLAC is sufficient for
recapitalization in
Fitch's opinion and is pre-positioned, Fitch will likely upgrade
CGML's ratings;
further, if home and host country regulators reach agreements
where
pre-positioning is not required, the rating will not be upgraded
and the Outlook
will be revised to Stable. If CGML's Outlook is revised to
Stable, this would
not impact CGMFL's debt rating.
