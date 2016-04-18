(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (White
Mountains).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of White Mountains' IDR follows the closing
of the sale of
Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (Sirius) to CM
International Holding
PTE Ltd, the Singapore-based investment arm of CMI for
approximately $2.6
billion. White Mountains also recorded a $658 million gain when
Symetra
Financial Corporation was sold to Sumitomo Life Insurance
Company of Feb. 1,
2016.
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of White Mountains's
rating reflects the
company's low financial and operating leverage, opportunistic
business approach,
platform of property/casualty specialty insurance, and favorable
financial
flexibility.
The sale of these investments has given White Mountains
considerable levels of
cash. Fitch believes this cash will be used to evaluate
potential acquisitions,
share buy backs, or increased dividends. Sirius was the single
largest holding
of White Mountains as measured by equity.
Fitch will evaluate White Mountains' rating as any material
changes to the
company takes place.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade are:
--Credit weakening at any majority owned subsidiary;
--Material investments into lower credit profile industries;
--Financial leverage above 30%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvement in overall credit profile of operating investment
companies.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
