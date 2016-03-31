(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published United Bank
for Africa
(Ghana) Limited's (UBA Ghana) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'B-' with
Stable Outlook.
UBA Ghana is a banking subsidiary of the Nigeria-based United
Bank for Africa
Plc (UBA, B+/Negative/b).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND VIABILITY RATING
UBA Ghana's Long-term IDR is driven by its standalone strength
as defined by its
Viability Rating (VR) and also underpinned by Fitch's view of
potential support
from its Nigerian parent, UBA.
UBA Ghana's VR is constrained by a highly challenging operating
environment
(Ghana rated B/Negative). It also takes into account the bank's
limited
franchise (less than 5% market share at end-1H15), vulnerable
asset quality and
limited foreign currency liquidity. The VR also factors in the
bank's strong
profitability, adequate capital ratios and acceptable funding
profile and local
currency liquidity.
Weak commodity prices have affected Ghana's public finances and
foreign currency
liquidity, making the operating environment for UBA Ghana highly
challenging.
Furthermore, high interest rates are likely to weigh on the
bank's credit
quality.
Asset quality is vulnerable to UBA Ghana's rapid credit growth,
significant
exposure to the state (almost 7x equity at end-2014), including
a high level of
overdue petroleum subsidies owed to the bank, and to high single
obligor
concentrations. In Fitch's view, the level of overdue petroleum
subsidies (158%
of equity at end-1H15) materially understates the bank's
impaired assets (2.5%
of total loans at end-1H15). UBA Ghana's loan portfolio is
highly concentrated
with the top 20 borrowers representing 82% of the total loan
portfolio at
end-1H15; this significantly exposes the bank to event risk,
despite some of
them being 0% risk-weighted.
Profitability metrics are in excess of domestic and regional
peers', with a
return on equity in excess of 50% in 2014. However,
profitability should be seen
in the context of a narrow revenue base, which could be subject
to volatility.
Significant earnings are generated from high -yielding domestic
government
securities, but deterioration in the sovereign creditworthiness
would generate
significant losses in the bank's securities portfolio.
UBA Ghana is mostly funded by customer deposits but has some
reliance on
interbank funding (32% of total funding at end-1H15). Liquidity
is enhanced by
the bank's low loans/deposits ratio (42% at end-1H15). However,
foreign-currency
liquidity is limited given US dollar scarcity in Ghana.
UBA Ghana's Basel I tier 1 capital ratio (21.4% at end-1H15) is
only adequate,
given that UBA Ghana's regulatory capital ratios are reported by
applying a 0%
risk weight on government exposures (through lending, securities
and oil
subsidies and which represented around 54% of total assets at
end-1H15), which
positively impacts its capital ratios. Fitch views UBA Ghana's
tangible common
equity to tangible assets (17% at end-1H15) as only acceptable
compared with
international peers, given its sizeable exposure to government
securities and
high loan concentration.
The Support Rating (SR) of '5' (indicating that external support
is possible,
but cannot be relied upon) is consistent with an implicit
support level of 'b-',
which is notched down once from UBA's VR, indicating that
support is likely to
come from the parent's resources rather than ultimately from the
Nigerian
sovereign. Nigerian sovereign support, which drives UBA's IDR of
'B+', is
unlikely, in Fitch's view, to extend to overseas subsidiaries.
In Fitch's view, UBA Ghana is not considered core to the group
given its limited
role and overall contribution to UBA (5% of assets at end-2015).
However, UBA
Ghana is UBA's largest subsidiary and UBA's pan-African business
remains a key
part of the group strategy. UBA Ghana is also viewed as
strategically important
in serving the local operations of UBA's core regional clients.
In addition,
given UBA Ghana's small size, the potential cost of support
should not be
onerous for the parent, while failing to support it could cause
reputational
damage for the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SR
An upgrade of UBA Ghana's Long-term IDR would be driven by a
sustained
improvement in asset quality metrics and reduced exposure to the
sovereign. Its
IDR could also be upgraded if UBA Ghana assumes a greater role
in or increases
synergies with the UBA group, or if UBA's VR is upgraded.
A downgrade of the Long-term IDR would require a simultaneous
downgrade of the
bank's VR and a reduced probability of support from UBA, which
Fitch views as
very unlikely.
UBA Ghana's SR is sensitive to a change in assumptions around
the propensity or
ability of UBA to provide timely support to the bank. The SR
could be upgraded
following an upgrade of UBA's VR to 'b+' or following increased
synergies and a
greater role of the subsidiary within the UBA group.
The rating actions are as follows:
United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited
Long-term IDR published at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR published at 'B'
Viability Rating published at 'b-'
Support Rating published at '5'
