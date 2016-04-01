(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on the following bonds: GBP175m Class A1 fixed-rate 6.3% notes due 2029: 'AA+'; Outlook Stable GBP60m Class A2 fixed-rate 7.5% notes due 2031: 'A+'; Outlook Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn UK Care No. 1 Limited's ratings as the bonds were repaid early. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. UK Care No. 1 Limited was a securitisation of rents from 110 UK care home properties operated by Bupa through a sale and leaseback structure. Contact: Primary Analyst James Hodges Analyst +44 203 530 1278 Fitch Rating Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Paolo Alessi Director +39 02 879 087 299 Committee Chair Dan Robertson Contact: Stephane Buemi Senior Director +44 203 530 1236 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com. The last relevant committee was held on 26 May 2015. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA (pub. 26 Nov 2015) here Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance (pub. 28 Sep 2015) here Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations (pub. 28 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.