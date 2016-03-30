(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Bank of
Nova Scotia's (BNS; 'AA-'/'F1+'; Stable Outlook) outstanding
CAD-equivalent
16.38 billion registered mortgage covered bonds following our
annual review of
the program at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook.
BNS has indicated that it will lower its contractual asset
percentage (AP) to
93% for its registered mortgage covered bond program, which is
in line with
Fitch's calculated breakeven AP for the 'AAA' rating. Fitch's
breakeven AP
decreased to 93% from 93.5%, which is below the 93.5% AP used in
the asset
coverage test currently reported in the monthly investor report.
BNS indicated
that it will amend the contractual AP in its next monthly
report. The amendment,
taken together with BNS' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'AA-', the
unchanged IDR uplift of N/A, and the unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3
notches (moderate high risk), all support the covered bonds'
'AAA' rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on BNS' Long-term IDR of 'AA-', an unchanged
D-Cap of 3
(moderate high risk) and the 93% AP that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis which equals Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP. The Stable
Outlook is due to
the Stable Outlook on the Canadian sovereign rating and on BNS'
IDR. Since
bail-in is not an explicit provision under the current Canadian
framework, the
IDR remains a satisfactory indicator, in Fitch's view, of the
likelihood that
the recourse against the cover pool would be enforced, and no
IDR uplift is
applicable.
The 93% AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralization
(OC) of 7.5%, is driven by the cover pool's credit loss of 9.3%,
followed by the
asset disposal loss component of 0.6% due to maturity mismatches
in a 'AAA'
scenario. The cash flow valuation component adds to 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 0.6%
due to the short weighted average (WA) life of the mortgages,
generally three to
five years, which results in a high value for the cover pool.
The breakeven AP
considers whether timely payments are met in an 'AA' scenario
and tests for
recoveries given default of at least 91% in a 'AAA' scenario.
The 9.3% 'AAA' credit loss represents the impact on the
breakeven OC from the
20.9% WA default rate and the 59.3% WA average recovery rate for
the mortgage
cover assets. This reflects an increase in the 'AAA' credit loss
from Fitch's
prior analysis of 7.2% due to the cover pool's lower credit
score distribution.
Fitch's 'AAA' credit loss considers an adjustment to borrower's
credit scores to
account for use of Transunion's FICO8 score vs Equifax's BEACON
score, on which
the agency's Canadian residential mortgage loan loss model is
based.
Fitch takes into account the contractual AP maintained in the
program, since
amounts in excess of the contractual commitment are secured back
to BNS through
the demand loan and therefore not available to covered-bond
holders in the event
of issuer default.
Canadian covered bond program documents include a feature called
the Selected
Assets Required Amount (SARA) clause, which places some
conditions on the sale
of assets in the event of an issuer default. Fitch has
considered the impact of
this clause by modelling an issuer default in each of the first
six quarters and
before the first benchmark covered bond maturity and determined
that the
overcollateralization level is sufficient for all possible sale
periods under a
given rating scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'A-' or below; or
(ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is reduced
to 0; or (iii)
the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above our
'AAA' breakeven
level of 93%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP needed to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
