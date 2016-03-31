(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
confirmed the National Long-Term rating on ICBC (Thai) Leasing
Company Limited's
(ICBCTL: AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) upcoming senior unsecured
debentures at
'AAA(tha)'.
The size of the debenture issue has been increased to up to
THB6bn from up to
THB5bn. The debentures will be offered in two tranches with
tenors of four years
and 10 years.
For further information, please refer to the rating action
commentary titled
"Fitch Rates ICBCTL's Senior Debentures, Short-Term Debenture
Programme", dated
23 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com
The other ratings of ICBCTL are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on bonds guaranteed by ICBCT at
'AAA(tha)'; Stable
Outlook
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds (outstanding
notes) at
'AAA(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 October 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
