(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has confirmed the National Long-Term rating on ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL: AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)) upcoming senior unsecured debentures at 'AAA(tha)'. The size of the debenture issue has been increased to up to THB6bn from up to THB5bn. The debentures will be offered in two tranches with tenors of four years and 10 years. For further information, please refer to the rating action commentary titled "Fitch Rates ICBCTL's Senior Debentures, Short-Term Debenture Programme", dated 23 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com The other ratings of ICBCTL are unaffected by this action, and are as follows: National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating on bonds guaranteed by ICBCT at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds (outstanding notes) at 'AAA(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +662 108 0153 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jackerin Jeeradit Associate Director +662 108 0163 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 October 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com