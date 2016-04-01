(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed China
Telecom Corporation Limited's (CTCL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Government Support: The ratings benefit by one notch from state
support and
CTCL's strategic importance to the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable)
- the company's
ultimate majority owner. CTCL is 71% owned by China
Telecommunications
Corporation, which is 100% owned by the State-owned Assets
Supervision and
Administration Commission. The state owns 82.85% of CTCL when
all state
shareholders are included.
Dominant Fixed-line Market Position: The ratings reflect CTCL's
dominant status
in southern China for fixed-line and broadband services. Its
market position
enables CTCL to continue offering bundled services and
differentiated
information, content and technology services and value-added
services. Resilient
fixed-line revenue should continue to support fixed-line free
cash flow (FCF)
and help fund CTCL's mobile capex. Fixed-line service revenue
edged up 1% yoy in
2015, despite unfavourable policies to cut the fixed-line
broadband unit price
by 55%.
Solid Mobile Execution: The ratings also reflect CTCL's ability
to grow its
mobile business, despite being a latecomer. CTCL slightly
increased its mobile
service revenue share to 15% in 2015 (2014: 14%), even though it
only received
its 4G licence in February 2015 and China Mobile Limited (CML,
A+/Stable),
China's leading mobile operator, had a one-year head start in
4G. CTCL is now
the second largest 4G operator in China, with 69 million 4G
subscribers (14%
market share) in February 2016, compared to China's
second-largest mobile
operator China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited's (CUHKL) 55 million
4G subscribers.
Tower Sharing Benefits: Tower sharing should help CTCL gain
access to CML's
abundant network resources, speed up 4G network rollout and save
capex over the
medium term. However, capitalisation of tower usage fees will
boost CTCL's
adjusted net leverage to over 2x in the next 12-18 months,
before trending down
to below 2x in 2018. EBITDA margins will be under some pressure
in the
short-term due to higher tower usage fees. However, likely
improvement in tower
operating efficiency and co-usage over the medium-term should
lower unit usage
fees.
Higher Capex: The ratings also reflect Fitch's expectations that
CTCL's capex
will stay high in the next one or two years, driven by 4G
network rollout and
accelerated fibre upgrade. CTCL's 2016 capex budget, at CNY97bn
(2015:
CNY109bn), is higher than its historical average annual capex
and CUHKL's 2016
capex budget of CNY75bn. However, Fitch believes the strategic
alliance with
CUHKL on network sharing plus potential 800MHz re-farm for 4G
use will likely
result in more meaningful capex savings from 2018. CTCL's
pre-dividend FCF will
likely turn negative in 2016 before returning to positive in the
following year.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CTCL include:
- low single-digit revenue growth in the next two to three years
- EBITDAR margins at about 32% in one to two years
- capex of CNY80bn-100bn in 2016 and 2017
- dividend payments at about CNY6.5bn for each of 2016 and 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating actions include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2x on a sustained basis (2014:
1.4x)
- EBITDAR margin below 30% on a sustained basis (2014: 32%)
- weakening in linkages with the state, which is not envisaged
in the
foreseeable future
Positive: Due to CTCL's smaller mobile market share relative to
its major
competitors', as well as its likely lower profitability and
higher capex, a
rating upgrade is unlikely in the medium term.
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes CTCL will maintain adequate
liquidity. CTCL's
unrestricted cash position amounted to CNY34bn at the end of
2015. While debt
due within one year totalled CNY52bn at end-2015, CTCL has
strong support from
its state-owned parent, CTC, and Chinese banks. At the end of
2015 unutilised
committed credit facilities were CNY128bn and about 53% of its
CNY117bn total
debt was owed to its parent.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building,
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001859
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.