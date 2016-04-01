(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SEOUL, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China Mobile
Limited's (CML) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant Mobile Market Position: The ratings reflect Fitch's
expectations that
CML would be able to maintain its dominant position in China's
mobile market
over the medium term due to its significant economies of scale,
robust financial
position and solid execution ability. In 2015, CML's mobile
service revenue
market share remained high at 67%. At end-February 2015, CML
controlled a mobile
subscriber share of 64% and it attracted 360 million 4G
subscribers since the
launch of its 4G services in the beginning of 2014.
OTT Substitution: Fitch expects competition from over-the-top
(OTT) operators
and the continued substitution of data for voice services to put
pressure on
average revenue per user (ARPU) and margins. CML's voice revenue
declined 16%
yoy in 2015. CML in 2015 still received 53% (2014: 62%) of its
mobile service
revenue from voice, short-messaging and multimedia messaging
services, which
tend to command higher margins but have higher substitution
risk. Mobile service
revenue fell 2% yoy in 2015.
Limited Impact from Tower Sharing: Fitch does not expect tower
sharing to
materially alter CML's credit profile. EBITDA margins will be
under slight
pressure due to higher tower usage fees in the short term.
However, likely
improvement in tower operating efficiency and tower co-usage
over the medium
term may lower unit usage fees. CML expects potential savings in
depreciation
and network maintenance to cover the higher tower usage fees.
Capitalisation of
tower leasing fees will increase adjusted leverage, but CML will
remain in a net
cash position and have only CNY5bn in debt.
Sizeable Capex: Fitch expects CML to maintain sizeable capex in
the next two
years to improve its 4G network quality and data service
competitiveness. CML's
4G capex cycle peaked in 2014 and it has reduced its 2016 capex
budget to
CNY186bn (2015: CNY196bn). However, its 2016 capex budget is
still much higher
than its annual capex prior to 2014. Fitch expects sizeable
capex to constrain
pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) margin at around 10% in the
next one or two
years.
Constrained by Sovereign Ratings: CML's ratings are constrained
by China's
sovereign rating (A+/Stable) as CML is ultimately controlled by
the state. CML's
standalone rating is 'AA-'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CML include:
- low single-digit revenue growth with the decline in voice
revenue offsetting
data revenue growth
- EBITDAR margin at 45%-46% in two to three years
- Capex of CNY186bn in 2016 and CNY150bn-170bn in 2017-2018
- Dividend payout ratio to remain at around 43%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
downgrade of the standalone rating to 'A+' include:
- reversal of its net cash position
- pre-dividend FCF margin falling below 8% on a sustained basis
(2014: 9%)
- Operating EBITDAR margin falling below 40% on a sustained
basis (2014: 42%)
CML has high rating headroom and Fitch therefore does not
envisage a downgrade
of the standalone rating to 'A' from 'AA-' over the medium term.
As CML's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's rating, any
downgrade of the
sovereign will lead to a corresponding downgrade in CML's
ratings.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A positive rating action on the sovereign
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: We expect CML to maintain a strong net cash
position. At
end-2015, readily available cash balances of CNY403bn
significantly exceeded
total debt of just CNY5bn. CML has no maturities due before
October 2017.
