(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on Yapi
Ve Kredi Bankasi (YKB), Yapi Kredi Finansal Kiralama A.O. (Yapi
Leasing), Yapi
Kredi Faktoring A.S. (Yapi Faktoring) and Yapi Kredi Yatirim
Menkul Degerler
A.S. (Yapi Kredi Invest), to Negative from Stable. Their
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and Support Ratings (SR) have been
affirmed.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The revision of the Outlooks on YKB and its subsidiaries mirrors
the rating
actions on UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Negative/bbb+) on 24 March
2016 (see
'Fitch Revises UniCredit's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at
'BBB+'' at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
YKB's IDRs and Support Rating (SR) reflect Fitch's view that the
bank is a
strategically important subsidiary for UC, which is reflected in
its Long-term
IDRs being notched down once from that of UC. This view takes
into account the
continued high strategic importance of Turkey for UC.
UC owns, via UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UCBA; BBB+/Stable/bbb+),
a 50% stake in
YKB's holding company, which in turns holds an 82% stake in YKB.
Yapi Leasing's, Yapi Faktoring's and Yapi Kredi Invest's ratings
are equalised
with those of their owner, YKB. This reflects Fitch's view that
these are core,
highly integrated subsidiaries and that YKB would have a high
propensity to
provide support should it be required.
The ratings of the subsidiaries are driven by their close
integration with YKB.
All three companies share the parent's branding, key risk
assessment systems and
customers, and their respective board members are drawn from
senior executives
at YKB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
The Negative Outlook on YKB's Long-term IDRs and National Rating
reflects that
on the parent. Therefore any negative rating action on UC's
Long-term IDR would
likely be mirrored by corresponding actions on the IDRs of all
entities covered
in this commentary. A revision of the Outlook on UC back to
Stable would
likewise probably result in the Outlooks on YKB and its
subsidiaries being
revised to Stable.
YKB's Long-term foreign currency IDR is at the same level as
Turkey's Country
Ceiling (BBB). Therefore, a downward revision of Turkey's
Country Ceiling would
also result in a downgrade of YKB's Long-term foreign currency
IDR.
The ratings of Yapi Leasing, Yapi Factoring and Yapi Kredi
Invest are sensitive
to (i) changes in the ratings of YKB; and (ii) changes in
Fitch's view of the
propensity of YKB to provide support to its subsidiaries.
The rating actions are as follows:
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB'/'F2'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: unaffected
Yapi Kredi Finansal Kiralama A.O., Yapi Kredi Faktoring A.S.,
Yapi Kredi
Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S.
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Director
+44 20 3530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (YKB)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Ahmet Kilinc (Yapi Leasing, Yapi Faktoring, Yapi Kredi Invest)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1272
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
