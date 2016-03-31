(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi (YKB), Yapi Kredi Finansal Kiralama A.O. (Yapi Leasing), Yapi Kredi Faktoring A.S. (Yapi Faktoring) and Yapi Kredi Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. (Yapi Kredi Invest), to Negative from Stable. Their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Support Ratings (SR) have been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The revision of the Outlooks on YKB and its subsidiaries mirrors the rating actions on UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Negative/bbb+) on 24 March 2016 (see 'Fitch Revises UniCredit's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'' at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING YKB's IDRs and Support Rating (SR) reflect Fitch's view that the bank is a strategically important subsidiary for UC, which is reflected in its Long-term IDRs being notched down once from that of UC. This view takes into account the continued high strategic importance of Turkey for UC. UC owns, via UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UCBA; BBB+/Stable/bbb+), a 50% stake in YKB's holding company, which in turns holds an 82% stake in YKB. Yapi Leasing's, Yapi Faktoring's and Yapi Kredi Invest's ratings are equalised with those of their owner, YKB. This reflects Fitch's view that these are core, highly integrated subsidiaries and that YKB would have a high propensity to provide support should it be required. The ratings of the subsidiaries are driven by their close integration with YKB. All three companies share the parent's branding, key risk assessment systems and customers, and their respective board members are drawn from senior executives at YKB. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING The Negative Outlook on YKB's Long-term IDRs and National Rating reflects that on the parent. Therefore any negative rating action on UC's Long-term IDR would likely be mirrored by corresponding actions on the IDRs of all entities covered in this commentary. A revision of the Outlook on UC back to Stable would likewise probably result in the Outlooks on YKB and its subsidiaries being revised to Stable. YKB's Long-term foreign currency IDR is at the same level as Turkey's Country Ceiling (BBB). Therefore, a downward revision of Turkey's Country Ceiling would also result in a downgrade of YKB's Long-term foreign currency IDR. The ratings of Yapi Leasing, Yapi Factoring and Yapi Kredi Invest are sensitive to (i) changes in the ratings of YKB; and (ii) changes in Fitch's view of the propensity of YKB to provide support to its subsidiaries. The rating actions are as follows: Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Support Rating affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB'/'F2' Subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB-' Viability Rating: unaffected Yapi Kredi Finansal Kiralama A.O., Yapi Kredi Faktoring A.S., Yapi Kredi Yatirim Menkul Degerler A.S. Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Support Rating affirmed at '2' Contact: Primary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Director +44 20 3530 1788 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analysts Lindsey Liddell (YKB) Director +44 20 3530 1008 Ahmet Kilinc (Yapi Leasing, Yapi Faktoring, Yapi Kredi Invest) Analyst +44 20 3530 1272 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1001781 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.