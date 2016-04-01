(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/BARCELONA, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised
Romania-based UniCredit Bank S.A.'s (UCBRO) Outlook to Negative
from Stable,
while affirming the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB'. A full list
of rating actions is detailed at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook change follows a similar action taken on UCBRO's
ultimate parent
UniCredit S.p.A.(UniCredit, BBB+/Negative/bbb+) on 26 March 2016
(for more
details see 'Fitch Revises UniCredit's Outlook to Negative;
Affirms at 'BBB+''
at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and Support Rating of UCBRO reflect the high likelihood
of support from
its ultimate owner, UniCredit.
The Long-term IDR of UCBRO is notched down once from UniCredit's
Long-term IDR,
reflecting Fitch's view that the Romanian subsidiary and the
wider CEE region
are strategically important for the parent bank. The importance
is evidenced by
the track record of support from UniCredit to date (in terms of
funding and
emergency liquidity support lines) and by UCBRO's deep
operational and
management integration within the group. In addition, the
potential cost of
support is manageable, given the small size of the Romanian
subsidiary relative
to group assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
UCBRO's IDRs and Support rating are sensitive to changes in
UniCredit's ratings,
or to Fitch's view of UniCredit's commitment to UCBRO, or to the
wider CEE
region.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit Bank S.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: 'bb-', unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001886
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.