NEW YORK, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the
'BB-' Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) assigned to CCO Holdings, LLC (CCOH) and Charter
Communications
Operating, LLC (CCO) on Rating Watch Positive. Fitch has also
affirmed the
specific issue ratings assigned to CCO Safari II, LLC (CCO
Safari II) and CCO
Safari III, LLC (CCO Safari III). A complete list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release. Approximately $35.9 billion of debt
(principal value)
outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2015 is affected by Fitch's action.
CCOH and CCO are
indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Charter Communications,
Inc. (Charter).
This release and maintenance of the Rating Watch are in
accordance with Fitch's
guidelines related to the review of Rating Watch status
following Fitch's
placement of the companies' ratings on Rating Watch Positive on
April 2, 2015.
Fitch placed CCOH and CCO's 'BB-' IDRs on Rating Watch Positive
following the
announcement of the acquisition of Bright House Networks (Bright
House) from
Advance/Newhouse Partnership (A/N). The Bright House acquisition
is valued at
$11.1 billion as of Feb. 4, 2016.
Resolution of the Rating Watch will be based largely on Fitch's
review of
Charter's capital structure if the transactions are completed.
Further inputs
will include the assignment of potential equity credit to the
convertible
preferred partnership units and a further assessment of the
risks associated
with Charter's ability to integrate cable systems acquired from
TWC and Bright
House. Depending on the ultimate capital structure, a one- or
two-notch upgrade
could be possible.
On May 23, 2015, Charter announced a merger with Time Warner
Cable, Inc. (TWC)
for total consideration of $203.28 per share as of Feb. 4, 2016,
providing a
total valuation for TWC of $80.1 billion. The offer consists of
a combination of
cash and Charter stock totaling $58.4 billion for all
outstanding TWC shares.
TWC shareholders have two options for the split between cash and
Charter common
stock: 1) $100.00 cash and 0.5409 shares of Charter common stock
for each share
of TWC common stock or 2) $115.00 cash and 0.4562 shares of
Charter common stock
for each share of TWC common stock. If shareholders choose the
latter option,
Charter has the financial flexibility, which may include a
portion of the net
proceeds from its February 2016 issuance of $1.7 billion of
senior notes due
2024, to fund the increased cash needs. If Charter requires
additional liquidity
to satisfy cash funding needs for TWC shareholders, CCOH has
committed financing
in place for $5 billion of unsecured debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
M&A Activity Credit-Positive: Fitch views the TWC and Bright
House transactions
positively and believes they will strengthen Charter's overall
credit profile.
Fitch anticipates that Charter's total leverage, pro forma for
both the TWC
merger as it is currently structured and the Bright House
acquisition, would be
under 5x at closing. The Federal Communications Commission and
the U.S.
Department of Justice are expected to issue conditionally
positive rulings
within the next few weeks, while Charter has received approval
from each state
it will operate in, except California, which is expected to
issue a ruling in
May 2016.
Integration Key to Success: Integration risks are elevated with
two simultaneous
transactions, and Charter's ability to manage the integration
process and limit
disruption to the company's overall operations is key to the
success of the
transactions.
Credit Profile Changes: Charter's pro forma Fitch-calculated
total leverage will
exceed its target of 4x and 4.5x at closing, but is expected to
fall below 4.5x
within 12 months. In addition, the company stated it expects its
first lien
leverage to be below 3.5x following the completion of the TWC
and Bright House
transactions. On a pro forma operating basis, the combined
company will serve 24
million customers and become the second largest cable multiple
system operator
in the country
Improving Operating Momentum: Charter's operating strategies are
having a
positive impact on the company's operating profile, resulting in
a strengthened
competitive position. The market-share-driven strategy, focused
on enhancing
Charter's video service competitiveness and leveraging its
all-digital
infrastructure, is improving subscriber metrics, growing revenue
and average
revenue per unit (ARPU) trends, and stabilizing operating
margins.
Digital Initiatives Enable FCF Growth: Charter has completed its
all-digital-service transition, which, along with the
introduction of its
interactive IP-based video user interface, positions the company
to offer a more
competitive service. Fitch anticipates these initiatives will
alleviate
residential video subscriber losses and increase service
penetration while
boosting ARPUs, and translate into accelerating revenue growth,
margin expansion
and growing free cash flow (FCF) generation.
Strong FCF Provides Financial Flexibility: All three entities
(Charter, TWC and
Bright House) produce strong FCF that provide the companies,
separately and in
aggregate, substantial financial flexibility. Once the
transactions are
completed, Charter stated it will use FCF in the short term to
meet existing and
planned amortization, which along with EBITDA improvement is
expected to lower
leverage by 0.6x annually. They also stated there are no
short-term plans for
shareholder-friendly activities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Due to the uncertainty surrounding approval of the TWC and
Bright House
transactions, Fitch's forecast reflects Charter on a standalone
basis.
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Charter
include:
--Low-to-mid-single-digit cable revenue growth highlighted by
continued
high-speed data and commercial service revenue growth.
--EBITDA margins remain flat reflecting ARPU growth from
subscribers taking more
advanced video services and higher speed data service tiers,
offset by increased
programming costs and spending to enhance customer service and
products.
--Fitch estimates Charter will generate $400 million of FCF in
2016, slightly
less than the anticipated $1 billion to $1.2 billion of FCF
during 2017 and
2018, respectively. FCF in 2016 is negatively impacted by
additional interest
expense related to debt issued by CCOH Safari, LLC, CCO Safari
II, and CCO
Safari III (collectively, Safari Entities).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions would be contemplated given the
following:
--The TWC merger and the Bright House acquisition go forward as
expected and
total leverage is below 5.0x;
--If the company demonstrates progress in closing gaps relative
to its industry
peers in service penetration rates and strategic bandwidth
initiatives;
--Operating profile strengthens as the company captures
sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth envisioned when implementing the current
operating strategy.
Fitch believes negative rating actions would likely occur given
the following:
--A leveraging transaction or the adoption of a more aggressive
financial
strategy that increases leverage beyond 5.5x in the absence of a
credible
deleveraging plan;
--Adoption of a more aggressive financial strategy;
--A perceived weakening of Charter's competitive position or
failure of the
current operating strategy to produce sustainable revenue and
cash flow growth
along with strengthening operating margins.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch regards Charter's liquidity position and overall financial
flexibility as
satisfactory given the rating category. Charter's financial
flexibility will
improve in step with the growth of FCF generation. Charter
generated $519
million of FCF during the year ended Dec. 31, 2015. Although FCF
had been
increasing due primarily to a decrease in capital expenditures
driven by the
completion of Charter's transition to all-digital in 2014, 2015
was negatively
impacted by interest expense associated with debt issued for the
transactions.
The company's liquidity position includes cash of $5 million,
excluding cash
held in escrow at Safari Entities, and is supported by $961
million of borrowing
capacity from its $1.3 billion revolver and anticipated FCF
generation.
Commitments under the company's revolver will expire in April
2018. Fitch notes
that the revolver will increase to $3 billion as part of the TWC
and Bright
House transactions.
Charter's leverage as of the last 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2015
was 4.1x,
excluding the debt issued by Safari Entities. Charter's total
leverage target
remains unchanged, ranging between 4x and 4.5x, and will remain
unchanged
following the completion of the transactions. Fitch recognizes
that a large
portion of the TWC transaction will involve senior secured debt,
both at TWC and
the Safari Entities, including approximately $22.5 billion of
existing TWC
senior secured debt. All existing TWC and Safari Entities
first-lien debt will
be rolled into CCO and will have equal and ratable security with
all existing
Charter first-lien debt.
Charter stated it expects its first lien leverage of 3.5x upon
the closing of
the transactions. Depending on the ultimate capital structure, a
one- or
two-notch upgrade of Charter's IDR and existing ratings could be
possible
provided that pro forma senior secured leverage is at or below
4x and total
leverage does not exceed 5x.
Charter proactively extended its maturity profile and only 5% of
outstanding
debt matures before 2019, including $93 million and $102 million
during 2016 and
2017, respectively. Fitch believes that Charter has the
financial flexibility to
retire near-term maturities with cash on hand and future FCF.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch maintains the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
CCO Holdings, LLC
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'.
Charter Communications Operating, LLC
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior secured 'BB+'.
CCOH Safari, LLC
--Senior unsecured 'BB'.
Fitch affirms the following issue ratings:
CCO Safari II, LLC
--Senior secured at 'BBB-'.
CCO Safari III, LLC
--Senior secured at 'BBB-'.
