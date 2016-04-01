(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 31 (Fitch) A survey of
investors, analysts
and members of the business community at Fitch Ratings' recently
held Indonesia
Credit Briefing in Jakarta confirmed a marked improvement in
confidence in the
economy and market conditions in recent months. A wave of
government
announcements on reforms, signs that the implementation of its
infrastructure
investment agenda has started to contribute to GDP growth, and
improvement in
the current account over the past year likely contributed to the
transition in
sentiment, which has been illustrated by the stabilisation of
the exchange rate.
Of the more than 100 attendees Fitch surveyed on 16 March, over
60% felt that
the economic cycle had shifted from trough to recovery. When
asked about
positioning, over half felt that it was the right time to
increase investments
in Indonesia, versus just over 40% who responded they would stay
neutral and
only 3% who advocated a decrease. Confidence that capital
spending and
infrastructure investment would increase was also high among
participants - a
combined 85% responded that they were either very or somewhat
optimistic that
infrastructure spending would significantly accelerate in
2016-2017.
That said, questions remain regarding economic policy
implementation over the
medium term while significant external risks continue to weigh
on confidence and
the outlooks in key sectors. Inflation recently fell back within
Bank
Indonesia's target range (4%, +/-1pp for 2016), but external
vulnerabilities
remain major concerns. Over half of those surveyed said that
they remained "very
concerned" about rupiah volatility and identified external
vulnerabilities as
the biggest risk facing the Indonesian credit market. A China
slowdown was seen
as the greatest economic risk in 2016, with more respondents
voting for this as
the principal concern over domestic policy risks and US interest
rate rises.
Fitch forecasts Indonesian real GDP growth to accelerate
slightly to 5.1% in
2016 and 5.4% in 2017 from 4.8% in 2015, the slowest pace since
2009. Early
signs of success in structural reforms and acceleration of
infrastructure
investment indicate a new economic growth cycle, which would be
positive for
credit. But a more rapid acceleration is not part of the core
forecast scenario,
as the road to reform implementation remains long and fiscal
space to boost
public capital expenditure is limited due to very low government
revenue.
Moreover, weak domestic corporate balance sheets do not suggest
a pick-up in
private investment in the near term and the external environment
remains a major
uncertainty.
Fitch maintains negative sector outlooks on Indonesian banks.
Declining
profitability, rising credit costs and growing NPLs contribute
to the negative
banking sector outlook. This was reflected in the participant
survey with almost
60% saying that they were "very concerned" about asset quality.
Fitch expects
the trends in profitability and NPLs for Indonesian banks to
continue this year,
though the pace of deterioration is likely to slow.
However, profitability at Indonesian banks remains significantly
higher than
that of other banking sectors in the region due to Indonesian
banks' stronger
margins, which provide substantial buffer to cope with higher
credit costs.
Major banks maintain high core capital ratios and should be
resilient in the
event of continued challenging operating conditions.
