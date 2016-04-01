(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) on five Vietnamese banks as follows:
- Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank),
Vietnam Joint
Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) and
Joint Stock
Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam's (Vietcombank)
were affirmed at
'B+'
- Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Vietnam) (ACB) and Military
Commercial
Joint Stock Bank (Military Bank) were affirmed at 'B'
All of them have Stable Outlooks. A full list of the ratings is
at the end of
this commentary.
The ratings were affirmed because the banking sector is showing
initial signs of
stabilisation, aided by an improving economy. We expect funding
and liquidity
conditions for the sector to remain steady, aided by a
relatively stable
currency and benign inflation. If sustained, this is likely to
alleviate
asset-quality pressures on the system. However, we expect banks'
profitability
to still remain under pressure due to weak net interest margins
and high credit
costs on more stringent asset classification.
The understatement of problem loans seen in the low reported-NPL
ratios across
the system suggests that the capitalisation of banks is likely
to be weaker than
their reported capital ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (SRFS) OF
AGRIBANK, VIETINBANK AND VIETCOMBANK
The Long-Term IDRs of Agribank, Vietinbank and Vietcombank are
driven by Fitch's
expectation that the government would provide extraordinary
support as these
entities are systemically important and majority-owned by the
Vietnamese
government. They are among the top four Vietnamese banks by
assets and have
strong domestic franchises.
The banks' SRFs and IDRs are one notch lower than Vietnam's
sovereign rating
(BB-/Stable). Fitch believes the large size of the banking
industry relative to
GDP, and the government's weak finances may constrain the
timeliness of support.
Vietinbank's senior notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term IDR,
given that the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and
senior unsecured
obligations of the bank, and rank equally with other unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations. The Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
reflects average
recovery prospects.
The Stable Outlooks on Agribank, Vietinbank and Vietcombank
reflect the Stable
Outlook on Vietnam's sovereign rating.
VRS OF VIETINBANK AND VIETCOMBANK
The VRs of Vietinbank and Vietcombank reflect their weak credit
metrics,
characterised by weak asset quality and capitalisation,
declining profitability
and high loan concentration risk, especially in state-owned
enterprises (SOEs).
The VRs also incorporate their strong domestic franchises, which
focus on
commercial and corporate lending, and their stable funding
profiles.
Fitch believes these two state-owned banks have an advantage
over private banks
in times of stress as depositors would likely have higher
confidence in a
majority state-owned bank. Vietinbank's loan-to-deposit ratio of
107% at
end-June 2015, as per Fitch's estimate, exceeds the 90% soft
limit imposed by
the State Bank of Vietnam on state-owned banks. In contrast,
Vietcombank's 74%
is lower.
Fitch does not assign a VR to wholly government-owned Agribank.
Providing
support to the domestic economy has a high influence on its
standalone profile
and makes it likely that it will continue to benefit from
regulatory
forbearance.
IDRS AND VRS OF ACB AND MILITARY BANK
The Long-Term IDRs of ACB and Military Bank are driven by their
VRs and reflect
their smaller franchises but modestly better loan quality
compared to
state-owned banks'. Fitch believes that their capital
encumbrance from the
underreporting of NPLs is lower compared with the state-owned
banks.
ACB's ratings reflect its stable credit profile given its more
moderate annual
loan growth in the last three years and smaller exposure to
SOEs. ACB's loan
quality is likely to be better compared with most of its peers
given its much
lower loan concentration risk with small exposure to SOEs - 1.2%
of total loans
at end-June 2015. The reported NPL ratio was 1.7% at end-June
2015 (2014: 2.2%).
Military Bank's ratings reflect its franchise as one of the
largest private
banks in Vietnam. Fitch expects that the bank will continue to
generate stronger
profitability than its peers, supported by its higher net
interest margins and
more favourable cost structure. Its recent new share issuance
has also helped
maintain its capitalisation ratio above the majority of its
local peers'. The
ratings also take into account the bank's above-industry loan
growth, its better
liquidity profile - with loan-to-deposit ratio of 64% at
end-June 2015 - and its
strong government ties.
The Stable Outlooks on ACB and Military Bank reflect Fitch's
expectation that
their risk profiles will be maintained over the near to medium
term amid
macroeconomic stability in Vietnam.
SRS AND SRFS OF ACB AND MILITARY BANK
The '5' SRs and 'No Floor' SRFs of ACB and Military Bank reflect
Fitch's view
that state support may be possible but cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SRS and SRFS OF AGRIBANK, VIETINBANK, VIETCOMBANK, ACB AND
MILITARY BANK
The Long-Term IDRs, SRs and SRFs of Agribank, Vietinbank and
Vietcombank are
sensitive to shifts in the sovereign's creditworthiness and
ratings. These
ratings may also be affected by any perceived change in the
government's
propensity to support the banks, although such a scenario is
unlikely in the
near term for the systemically important state-owned banks like
Agribank,
Vietinbank and Vietcombank. The SRs and SRFs for ACB and
Military Bank are
already at the lowest end of the ratings scale.
The Long-Term IDRs of ACB and Military Bank are sensitive to
changes in their
VRs.
SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
The ratings on Vietinbank's senior unsecured notes are sensitive
to any changes
in the bank's Long-Term IDR.
The Recovery Rating is sensitive to Fitch's assessment of
potential recoveries
for creditors in case of default/non-performance.
VRS OF VIETINBANK, VIETCOMBANK, ACB AND MILITARY BANK
Vietnamese banks may be pressured if asset quality deteriorates
further and if
problem loan recognition were to accelerate, in turn
significantly weakening
banks' profitability and capitalisation. Downward pressure for
Vietinbank may be
higher given its low and declining capital ratio and higher loan
concentration
risk.
Negative rating action for Vietinbank, Vietcombank, ACB and
Military Bank may
also result from increasing risk appetite, which may be
demonstrated by
excessive loan growth, or event risks such as M&A or operational
lapses that
could materially affect the banks' credit profiles.
The VRs may be upgraded if structural issues such as lack of
uniformity in loan
classification standards and bad debt resolution are more
adequately addressed,
leading to greater transparency and sustainable improvement in
the banks' asset
quality and their overall financial profiles.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Agribank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Vietinbank
Long- Term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
USD250m 8% notes due 2017 affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating of
'RR4'
Vietcombank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Military Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
ACB
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
