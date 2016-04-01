(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained on
Rating Watch
Negative the Insurer Financial Strength ratings of 'BB' on the
International
scale and 'AAA(slv)' on the National scale of Seguros e
Inversiones y Filial,
S.A. (SISA) and SISA Vida S.A., Seguros de Personas SISA's
parent company is
Citigroup, Inc.
This rating action is based on the sale agreement between
Citigroup and Terra
Group on the insurance operations, consumer banking and
commercial banking
operations in El Salvador. The transaction is subject to
approval by regulators
of El Salvador.
Terra Group (not rated by Fitch) is a conglomerate based in
Honduras that
participates in several key industry sectors of Central American
economies as
well as in some South American countries. Terra Group has a
track record of 37
years with investments in El Salvador since 2008, but this will
be its first
incursion into the financial and insurance sector.
KEY RATING FACTORS
According to Fitch's Financial Groups Criteria, the current
ratings are based on
the potential support that SISA and its subsidiary would receive
from its
shareholders if needed. The agency believes that Citigroup
(Fitch international
scale rating 'A'/Outlook Stable) has the financial capacity to
support these
subsidiaries. In Fitch's view, support from Citigroup will be
forthcoming until
the transaction is approved by regulators.
SISA's technical profitability is wide in relation to its local
and regional
peers. As of Dec. 31, 2015, SISA registered a combined ratio of
80% and
operating ratio of 73% versus 99% and 93% respectively, of the
average industry.
This good performance reflects the benevolence of the
underwritten risks and
business mix.
By the end of 2016 profitability of the insurance company may be
pressured by
lower written premiums and soft market conditions, but Fitch
expects it to
remain at levels close to the industry, given SISA's decision to
maintain
adequate subscription and pricing policies.
Capitalization levels are adequate. Capital quality is good, and
leverage ratios
are consistent with business profile, even at the superior court
of the market.
As Dec. 31 2015, operating and financial leverage were 1.5x
versus 1.1x and 1.3x
times of the market. These ratios were affected by payout of
dividends for USD25
million in 2015.
In the first quarter of 2016, leverage ratios temporarily will
increase due to a
similar pay out of dividends, but these ratios may return to
levels close to the
market average.
Liquidity levels are ample. The investment portfolio is placed
in fixed income
securities with adequate credit quality. Investment portfolio is
comprised by
sovereign securities and deposits in domestic banks; all are
rated
non-investment grade. The reserves' coverage over liquid assets
is ample and
stands at the upper level of the local market and its peers in
the region, 2.4x.
at Dec. 31, 2015.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's decision to place SISA and its subsidiary on Rating
Watch Negative
indicates that the companies' ratings will no longer benefit
from the financial
strength of Citigroup once the transaction is completed in the
following months.
Upon the completion of the acquisition by Terra Group, SISA will
be rated
strictly on the basis of their own financial profiles.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Seguros e
Inversiones y Filial
and Sisa Vida:
--Fitch National scale IFS rating of 'AAA(slv)' maintained on
Rating Watch Negative;
--Fitch International scale IFS rating of 'BB' maintained on
Rating Watch
Negative.
In applying Fitch's insurance criteria with respect to the
impact of ownership
on Seguro's Inbursa rating, Fitch considered how ratings would
theoretically be
impacted under Fitch's bank support criteria. Fitch's insurance
criteria with
respect to ownership is principles-based, and the noted bank
criteria was used
to help inform Fitch's judgment in applying those principles.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugenia Martinez
Associate Director
+52 82 8399 9155
Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612, Edificio Connexity
Piso 8, Col. Del Paseo Residencial,
Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, 64920, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+503 2516-6621
Third Analyst
Riccardo Carusso
Associate Director
+503 25166621
Committee Chairperson
Rodrigo Salas
Senior Director
+562 2499 3309
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
