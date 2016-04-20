(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 20 (Fitch) Increased non-prime lending,
weakening underwriting
standards, and a moderate reduction in used car values will
contribute to a
gradual decline in auto asset performance for auto finance
companies through
2016 and subsequent years, according to a new report from Fitch
Ratings.
"Following a strong 2015, we expect auto asset performance to
deteriorate going
forward, particularly as used car values begin to weaken," said
Michael Taiano,
Director, Fitch Ratings. "Sub-prime lenders and non-traditional
auto lenders
will experience the greatest performance variability due to
their higher risk
nature."
New vehicle sales increased in 2015 reaching nearly 17.5 million
units due to
growing light truck demand from low gas prices, the prevalence
of cheap
financing and heavy promotions. Heated competition, however, led
to further
loosening of industry-wide underwriting standards and increased
non-prime
lending which will have adverse implications for more recent
vintages. Fitch
further expects used car values to return to more normalized
levels driven by
downward pressure from increasing used vehicle supply caused by
higher new car
sales and elevated lease return volumes through 2018.
Despite the headwinds, credit quality remains strong, supported
by a stable
economic backdrop. Losses among the major auto finance lenders
remain low
relative to historical terms even though they have continued to
creep up year
over year (4Q15 versus 4Q14). Quarter-over-quarter, though, the
average net loss
rate for Fitch-rated lenders decreased marginally from 1.06% in
3Q15 to 1.03% in
4Q15 and average 30+ day delinquencies decreased slightly from
3.96% to 3.82%
during the same period. Prime auto loan ABS also continues to
perform well,
although with slightly higher loss rates versus 3Q15 and
year-over-year figures.
Subprime, however, has not fared as well as prime, and the
divergence in loss
rates between the two sectors continued to widen into 2016.
Since year-end 2015 both prime and subprime ABS have seen some
marginal
improvement in performance with delinquencies and net losses
falling slightly.
Fitch notes, however, that this is occurring due to favorable
seasonal trends
and that the Mannheim index has continued to decrease in March.
Credit losses and delinquencies will continue to increase over
time, largely due
to the uptick in subprime lending and easing underwriting
standards which are
producing weaker new vintages. Falling used car values will also
impact loss
severity. Nonetheless, as auto lenders provision for higher
losses, we expect
Fitch-rated auto lenders will have sufficient capital and
liquidity relative to
their asset quality to support the uptick in losses.
Michael Taiano
Director
+1-646-582-4956
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Richard Wilusz
Assistant Director
+1 312 368-5459
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
U.S. Auto Asset Quality Review: 4Q15 (Gradual Performance
Decline Ahead)
