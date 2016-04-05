(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms its rating on the senior secured notes issued by Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited as follows: -- $1,154,923,000 series 2015-1 notes due 2034 at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable. The notes issued by Lima Metro Line 2 Finance Limited (LML2FL, the issuer) are backed by investment recognition payments (RPI-CAOs), which are vested upon execution of a Certificado de Avance de Obra (CAO) by the Supervising Entity of Investment in Public Transport Infrastructure Facilities (OSITRAN) and an RPI-CAO certificate by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTC). CAOs and RPI-CAO certificates are executed upon completion of a work advance, recognizing the portion of the RPI payment associated with the completed work advances. RPI-CAOs are related to the construction and provision of rolling stock of Line 2 and the Faucett-Gambetta Branch of the Lima and Callao Metro (Linea 2, or the project) in Peru. RPI-CAOs are unconditional and irrevocable rights to receive through the project trust a series of 60 quarterly payments of a fixed amount denominated in U.S. dollars. The government of Peru (GOP), through the MTC, has the obligation to cover any shortfalls in collections to ensure that the RPI-CAO payments are fully honored on each payment date. Fitch's ratings address the likelihood of timely payment of interest and principal. KEY RATING DRIVERS Reliance on the Sovereign Contingent Guarantee: Fitch assumes that payment on the notes will rely completely on government contingent support to make timely RPI payments. While the transaction has the right to tariff collections, Linea 2 is a greenfield project; thus, no historical information is available to validate the potential flows expected to be received from tariff collections. Strength of Government Obligations: The guarantee backing the RPI payments is considered an irrevocable and unconditional obligation of the GOP denominated in dollars. This obligation is included in the GOP's multiyear budgetary projections, with an established history and legislative acceptance. Unlike CRPAOs, this is a contingent obligation which is governed by Peruvian law, and does not cross-default with other RPIs. To determine the strength of the government obligation and its differentiation from the Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR), Fitch incorporates perspectives from its sovereign group and has determined that the credit quality of the obligation is commensurate with the ratings of the transactions. No Exposure to Construction / Performance Risk: The RPI payments backing this transaction will originate once a CAO has been vested. A CAO is vested upon construction completion of a milestone of the project. Thus, the transaction is not exposed to construction risk. Payments on the RPIs are not conditioned by future performance of the project. Furthermore, payment on the RPIs is not exposed to performance risks related to the operation and usage of the Lima Metro Line 2 post construction completion. Rating Linked to Sovereign FC IDR: GOP's guarantee is denominated in dollars, thus the rating reflects the likelihood of the sovereign paying such obligation in foreign currency, On March 23, 2016, Fitch affirmed Peru's long-term foreign currency (FC) IDR at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook. The country ceiling was affirmed at 'A-'. For further information on the credit quality of the sovereign, please see Fitch's full rating report on Peru published on April 4, 2016, available at www.fitchratings.com. Adequate Liquidity: The transaction benefits from a 12-month (four quarterly RPI-CAO payments) debt service reserve account (RPI Reserve Account). The RPI reserve account is expected to be fully funded one year prior to the first RPI-CAO payment date; thus it has not yet started funding. If the project is delayed and the reserve account is not fully funded, the government will budget the full amount. The trust agreement provides the MTC with clear guidelines in terms of timing and amounts to be budgeted in order to guarantee that the funds are sufficient and received in a timely manner to pay the RPI-CAOs. Minimized Negative Carry Risk: Prior to the purchase of 100% of the RPI-CAOs (the availability period), transaction expenses will be higher than the income generated by the RPI payments. The negative carry will be properly mitigated by the upfront funding of a trust account that will be used to cover expenses including transaction fees and interest during construction (IDC). RPI-CAO payments will not begin until the earlier of the start of the operation of Phase 2 of the project and September 2019. Early Redemption Protections: Upon a commitment termination event (CTE), the noteholders will be made whole with the remaining amounts not invested to purchase RPIs, and with the protection letters of credit (LoCs). The LoC providers will be rated at all times at least 'BBB+' or the CTE protection will be provided through cash collateral, in each case provided by the CTE protection provider. The size of the LoCs will be equal to the maximum remaining negative carry. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating assigned to the notes will be sensitive to changes in Peru's FC IDR. Additionally, any change in Fitch's view regarding the strength of the sovereign contingent guarantee may affect the rating assigned to this transaction. DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third-party due diligence was provided to or reviewed by Fitch in relation to this rating action Contacts: Primary Analyst Andres de la Cuesta Associate Director +1-312-606-2330 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Committee Chairperson Greg Kabance Managing Director +1-312-368-2052 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Sources of Information: In addition to the sources of information identified in the master criteria, this action was additionally informed by the Sociedad Concesionaria Metro de Lima Linea 2. 