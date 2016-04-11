(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banco
Angolano de Investimentos S.A.'s (BAI) ratings and
simultaneously withdrawn
them. Fitch is withdrawing the ratings for commercial reasons
and because they
are no longer relevant to Fitch's coverage. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BAI's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect a
limited
probability of support for BAI from the Angola authorities, and
the Negative
Outlook reflects that on the sovereign (see rating action
commentary dated 31
March 2016, "Fitch Revises BAI's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at
'B+'" on
www.fitchratings.com).
VIABILITY RATING
BAI's Viability Rating of 'b' is under pressure from a weakening
operating
environment in Angola. Angola's economy is highly reliant on oil
export revenues
and falling oil prices have led to slower growth, a weak
exchange rate, higher
inflation and tighter monetary policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Angolano de Investimentos S.A.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Negative and withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '4' and withdrawn
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' and withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jean Lopes
Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20-401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Director
+44 203 530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
