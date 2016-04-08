(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French City of Marseille's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1' The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Marseille's EUR700m euro medium-term programme at 'A+' and EUR200m commercial paper (billets de tresorerie; BT) programme at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the sound budgetary performance of City of Marseille and its national importance as the second-largest French city. These strengths are somewhat offset by a large stock of debt. The affirmation with Stable Outlooks reflects Fitch's unchanged expectations that the city will be able and willing to maintain its financial metrics at levels compatible with its current ratings. Despite pressure on operating revenue due to significant cuts in state transfers, Fitch is confident in the administration's ability to take appropriate actions to ensure healthy fiscal performance in the medium term. We forecast operating margin at 14.8 % in 2018 (16.5% at end-2015), a level still compatible with its current ratings. Fitch views Marseille's fiscal leeway as limited after the city increased its tax rates in 2015 The city's housing tax rate (28.56%) and developed property tax rate (24.02%) are respectively above the average of the metropolitan cities (18.59% and 17.19% respectively). Fitch will monitor the city's ability to curb operating spending through a series of reforms the city is implementing, which are taken into account in the agency's base case scenario. Under the French "Metropolis" law, Marseille is affected by the gradual transfer of certain competencies over the period of 2016 to 2020 to Metropolis of Aix-Marseille-Provence (AMP; A+/Stable/F1). Fitch considers these transfers will not have a major impact on the city's financial metrics as the amount of expenditures being transferred (EUR23.8m) will be offset by a decline of an equivalent amount of operating transfers received from AMP. We expect capital expenditure to decline progressively to about EUR170m on average per year in 2016-2018, from EUR192.5m in 2015, as Marseille scales down its multi-year investment programme. However, Fitch believes the city may not be able to scale back its capital outlays rapidly enough to align with its shrinking operating performance. Therefore, we estimate the city's self-financing share of capital expenditure will decline, to about 90% in 2018, before debt repayment, from 111% in 2015. Fitch estimates direct risk to have peaked in 2015 at EUR2bn (172.3 % of current revenue) before levelling off to EUR1.8bn in 2018 (175.6%). However, with expected slower budgetary performance over the medium term, direct risk payback could weaken to 19 years in 2018, from 14.4 years in 2015. Fitch expects the city to use some of its financial flexibility (tax leeway and cost-cutting measures) to avoid reaching this peak. The city's liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows. Short-term liquidity needs are covered by several revolving credit lines, two committed bank lines, and regular use of the EUR200m BT programme. For a second-most populated French city, Marseille has high unemployment, a low-skilled workforce and a lack of high value-added industries. Economic prospects are underpinned by sustained state support, increasing private investment and tourism development. RATING SENSITIVITIES A current margin below 10% (2015: 12%), a direct risk payback ratio consistently above 17 years and failure to stabilise direct risk stock could lead to a downgrade. A current margin consistently above 20% and sustained reduction of direct risk stock could lead to an upgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Pierre Charpentier Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 45 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 028 79 08 72 03 