(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/MONTERREY, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report 'Mexican Insurers: December 2015 Financial Ratios', which provides a summary of key financial ratios for insurance and surety companies operating in Mexico. This quarterly report, which is based on public information submitted by companies to the Comision Nacional de Seguros y Fianzas, shows in a simplified manner the trends observed for key financial metrics in the Mexican insurance and surety sector. The report lists 10 financial ratios for each of the companies that operate in that market, focusing on leverage, premium coverage, liquidity, profitability and market share. The figures in this report include results for the end of December 2015, as well as the rolling average for the last five years. The report, 'Mexican Insurers: December 2015 Financial Ratios' is available at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.mx or by clicking on the link. Contact: Eugenia Martinez Archundia Associate Director +52 (81) 83-99-9155 ext.1155 Eugenia.martinez@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings Mexico Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Piso 8 Monterrey NL, 64920 Rosa Elena Turrubiartes Analyst +52 (81) 83-99-9100 ext.1516 Rosa.turrubiartes@fitchratings.com Milena Carrizosa Director +57 14 846770 ext. 1090 Milena.carrizosa@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Mexican Insurers: December 2015 Financial Ratios (Challenging Economic and Regulatory Environment) here