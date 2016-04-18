(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/MONTERREY, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
its quarterly
report 'Mexican Insurers: December 2015 Financial Ratios', which
provides a
summary of key financial ratios for insurance and surety
companies operating in
Mexico.
This quarterly report, which is based on public information
submitted by
companies to the Comision Nacional de Seguros y Fianzas, shows
in a simplified
manner the trends observed for key financial metrics in the
Mexican insurance
and surety sector. The report lists 10 financial ratios for each
of the
companies that operate in that market, focusing on leverage,
premium coverage,
liquidity, profitability and market share. The figures in this
report include
results for the end of December 2015, as well as the rolling
average for the
last five years.
The report, 'Mexican Insurers: December 2015 Financial Ratios'
is available at
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.mx or by clicking on
the link.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Mexican Insurers: December 2015 Financial Ratios (Challenging
Economic and
Regulatory Environment)
here
