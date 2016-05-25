(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Canadian Auto Loan ABS - Minor
Speed Bumps in
2016
here
NEW YORK, May 25 (Fitch) A slowing economy, low oil prices and
unemployment
pressures should lead to minor speed bumps for Canadian auto
loan ABS in 2016,
though not enough to materially affect performance overall
according to Fitch
Ratings in a new report.
Elevated over the past 18 months, used vehicle values are
expected to soften as
supply rises in the latter half of this year. This coupled with
GDP growth
slowing, high household debt levels and pockets of weakness in
oil-dependent
provinces from low oil prices could make auto loans susceptible
to marginally
higher delinquencies and losses, according to Senior Director
Hylton Heard.
'Like U.S. auto loans, the best days are behind us for Canadian
auto ABS, but
performance will remain within expectations,' said Heard.
Further, the outlook
for ratings performance is stable, with positive rating actions
likely to
continue for the remainder of the year.
One reason is consumer and bankruptcy laws, which are stricter
in Canada and
allow creditors to gain access to a borrower's assets and wages
through the
courts to pay down defaulted loans. This results in more
disciplined consumer
behavior in Canada supporting overall asset performance
historically. Also
helping is geographic concentration, with many Canadian ABS
pools contained in
the highest populated provinces including Ontario, Quebec and
British Columbia.
'The highly diversified economies in these regions mitigate
exposure to regional
downturns, including slowdown in oil-dependent provinces like
Alberta,' said
Heard.
The prolonged slump in oil prices is also boosting consumer
demand, particularly
for larger vehicles of late. This coupled with the availability
of cheap
financing is making for a stable wholesale vehicle market. Fitch
expects this
trend to continue in 2016 though it will likely soften in the
second half of the
year as used vehicles entering the secondary market rise.
'Canadian Auto Loan ABS - Minor Speed Bumps in 2016' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Hylton Heard
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0214
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004
Puloma Mukherjee
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9131
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
