(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has upgraded
Indonesia-based
PT Reasuransi MAIPARK Indonesia's (MAIPARK) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating to 'A-(idn) from 'BBB+(idn)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
'A' National IFS Ratings denote a strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for payment of
policyholder
obligations to a greater degree than for financial commitments
denoted by a
higher rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has upgraded MAIPARK's rating due to its consistently
sound operating
performance, which is supported by robust risk-based
capitalisation and enhanced
risks management. The rating is constrained by MAIPARK's
business concentration
in the reinsurance of earthquake risk in Indonesia, which leaves
it highly
exposed to catastrophe risk, and the company's small market size
compared with
peers. The rating also takes into account MAIPARK's conservative
investment
portfolio.
MAIPARK's niche business translates into relatively small asset
and premium size
compared with other local reinsurers and those in the
Asia-Pacific. The company
captured a market share of 3.91% by total domestic reinsurance
industry gross
written premiums at the end of 2014, following steady growth
since its
establishment in 2003.
MAIPARK's capitalisation is consistently strong, with its local
solvency ratio
over the last five years staying above 700%, well above the
minimum regulatory
requirement of 120%. Its risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio
increased to
1,118.8% at end-2015, supported by its surplus growth and
conservative
investment portfolio. This level of capitalisation supports
MAIPARK's growth and
provides it with an adequate buffer to shocks, particularly as
it concentrates
on providing earthquake reinsurance.
The reinsurer profitability has been steady since its inception,
supported by
stable investment yields, effective cost management and steady
premium income.
The company's adequate retrocession coverage has also shielded
it from
underwriting volatility caused by several earthquake losses over
the years. Its
return on equity has remained above 20% over the last five years
and improved to
23.2% at end-2015 from 21.6% at end-2014 based on its unaudited
financials. The
company's combined ratio has been consistently low, at below 70%
over the last
five years.
MAIPARK's investment mix is highly liquid and conservative, with
more than 80%
of its invested assets comprising cash and deposits at end-2015.
Like other
domestic reinsurers and insurers, some of the company's cash
holdings are placed
in banks rated below investment-grade or unrated.
The company has enhanced risk management capabilities over the
years. For
example, the company has constructed an internal catastrophe
modelling tool,
launched an enterprise risk management system and developed an
internal audit
unit to monitor its risks more closely.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MAIPARK
will continue to
maintain a sufficient capital buffer and adequate retrocession
coverage to
support its ongoing business growth and shield itself from
potential shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include the company's ability
to
significantly enhance its market presence with less dependence
on mandatory
cession, further improve its risk management capabilities and
sustain its
operating profitability.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
deterioration in the
reinsurer's premium sustainability, operating performance (with
a combined ratio
consistently above 100%), and capital, relative to its business
portfolio (that
is, statutory risk-based capital below 300% for a sustained
period) due to
excessive growth or claims from catastrophe losses. A material
increase in the
company's net probable maximum losses relative to equity could
also result in a
rating downgrade.
