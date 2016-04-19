(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Accounting and Financial Reporting 2016 Global Outlook here LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a report that examines accounting changes expected in 2016 reporting periods. The report outlines Fitch's opinion as to the potential implications for financial statement analysis. Industrial balance sheets will reflect increased debt as changes in lease reporting for corporates will require lessees to include virtually all leased assets on balance sheet. Legal terms of the lease agreement, coupled with management judgement, will determine lease recognition on balance sheet. These accounting changes will have no impact on credit ratings as Fitch will continue to apply comparable multiples to annual lease commitments to capitalise debt for its analysis. Banks' financial reporting will be modified by changes in impairment measurement and classification of equity and debt. Banks will be required to implement an expected loss model that could result in higher provisions for loan losses. Fitch believes transparency and guidance will be important to understanding the underlying assumptions included in analysis. Assumptions regarding macroeconomic forecasts and credit growth expectations will be important in assessing new impairment loss amounts. Classification of debt and equity should improve comparability and consistency in capital assessment across banks; however, US GAAP and IFRS diverge on equity instruments that are not consolidated or accounted for under the equity method. US banks will report almost all such equity instruments at fair value in profit and loss account whereas banks under IFRS reporting will have an accounting choice based on their underlying business model. Discount rates may change the level of pension obligations. Increased volatility in high quality corporate bond yields will affect the determination of discount rates to measure pension obligations. Fitch expects that accounting changes allowing alternative discount rates will lead to changes in the measurement of pension obligations in the financial statements. The report, 'Accounting and Financial Reporting: 2016 Global Outlook' contains further information about these changes and other accounting developments. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Kazim Razvi Director +44 20 3530 1220 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Stuart Jennings Managing Director +44 20 3530 1142 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.