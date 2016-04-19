(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Accounting and Financial
Reporting 2016 Global
Outlook
here
LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a report
that examines
accounting changes expected in 2016 reporting periods. The
report outlines
Fitch's opinion as to the potential implications for financial
statement
analysis.
Industrial balance sheets will reflect increased debt as changes
in lease
reporting for corporates will require lessees to include
virtually all leased
assets on balance sheet. Legal terms of the lease agreement,
coupled with
management judgement, will determine lease recognition on
balance sheet. These
accounting changes will have no impact on credit ratings as
Fitch will continue
to apply comparable multiples to annual lease commitments to
capitalise debt for
its analysis.
Banks' financial reporting will be modified by changes in
impairment measurement
and classification of equity and debt. Banks will be required to
implement an
expected loss model that could result in higher provisions for
loan losses.
Fitch believes transparency and guidance will be important to
understanding the
underlying assumptions included in analysis. Assumptions
regarding
macroeconomic forecasts and credit growth expectations will be
important in
assessing new impairment loss amounts.
Classification of debt and equity should improve comparability
and consistency
in capital assessment across banks; however, US GAAP and IFRS
diverge on equity
instruments that are not consolidated or accounted for under the
equity method.
US banks will report almost all such equity instruments at fair
value in profit
and loss account whereas banks under IFRS reporting will have an
accounting
choice based on their underlying business model.
Discount rates may change the level of pension obligations.
Increased
volatility in high quality corporate bond yields will affect the
determination
of discount rates to measure pension obligations. Fitch expects
that accounting
changes allowing alternative discount rates will lead to changes
in the
measurement of pension obligations in the financial statements.
The report, 'Accounting and Financial Reporting: 2016 Global
Outlook' contains
further information about these changes and other accounting
developments. It is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Kazim Razvi
Director
+44 20 3530 1220
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Stuart Jennings
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1142
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.