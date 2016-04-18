(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mortgage Market Index- The Dinkum
RMBS Index
here
SYDNEY, April 18 (Fitch) Australian mortgage arrears have
reached the lowest
fourth quarter level in 11 years after declining 20bp
year-on-year (yoy) to
0.95% in the quarter ended December 2015, Fitch Ratings says in
a report
released today. The level of arrears in 4Q15 reflected strong
house price
growth, low unemployment, low standard variable rates and low
inflation.
Self-employed borrowers continue to experience financial
difficulties despite
positive serviceability factors as indicated by the Low-doc
Dinkum Index, which
recorded a 32bp increase in 30+ days arrears to 7.29% in 4Q15.
The annualised loss rate remained low in 4Q15 at 0.02%,
unchanged for the third
quarter in a row. Fitch expects an uptick in losses over 2016 as
property price
growth moderates. In the year to March 2016, property price
growth in the
combined capital cities was 6.4%, slowing from the double-digit
growth
experienced over much of 2H15.
Losses are likely to remain limited, despite the likely slowdown
in property
price growth, because of tighter serviceability assessments
recommended by the
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and the Australian
Securities &
Investments Commission. The introduction of measures, such as
interest-rate
floors, means borrowers should have more buffers to withstand
increases in
interest rates and unemployment, and a slowdown in the housing
market.
The changes to underwriting standards are positive for holders
of newer vintage
RMBS transactions, especially in the current low-interest-rate
and high house
price environment that has fuelled household borrowing.
Fitch's Dinkum RMBS Index tracks the arrears and performance of
the mortgages
underlying Australian residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS).
Current and historic Dinkum Index data is available in Excel
form for reference
through the full report entitled, 'The Dinkum RMBS Index -
4Q15', available at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Katie Brookes
Analyst
+612 8256 0364
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia.
James Zanesi
Director
+612 8256 0306
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Head of Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.