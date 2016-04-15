(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ASB Bank
Limited's (ASB,
AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2016-1 EUR500m mortgage covered bonds a
rating of 'AAA'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The fixed-rate bond is due in April 2021, and benefits from a
12-month
extendable maturity. Series 2016-1 is issued by ASB Finance
Limited (ASBFL),
which is a special purpose vehicle guaranteed by ASB for
offshore issuance from
its London branch.
This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bond issuance
to NZD3.2bn, of
which NZD2.7bn is issued by ASBFL and NZD500m is issued by ASB.
These covered
bonds are guaranteed by ASB Covered Bond Trust Limited, a
bankruptcy-remote
special purpose vehicle established under the laws of New
Zealand.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: ASB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-'; a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 notches; and the AP that Fitch
relies in its
analysis being the highest nominal asset percentage (AP) in the
last 12 months
(71.7%). The AP provides a large buffer when compared to Fitch's
breakeven AP
for a 'AAA' rating of 86%. This supports a 'AA' tested rating on
a probability
of default (PD) basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for
recoveries. The
Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects the Stable Outlook on
ASB's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86%, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 16.3%, is driven by the asset
disposal loss
component of 20.6%, which reflects the maturity mismatches in
the programme -
with the weighted-average (WA) residual life of the assets at
12.9 years, and
the liabilities at 2.8 years - and the refinancing assumptions
applied to New
Zealand residential mortgages. This is followed by the cover
pool's credit loss
of 4.2% in a 'AAA' scenario. The cash flow valuation component
reduces the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 6.1%, which reflects the longer WA stressed life
of the assets
versus the outstanding liabilities and the excess spread
available under the
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) ASB's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'A';
(ii) the D-Cap
fell by two categories to 0 (full discontinuity); or (iii) the
asset percentage
(AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased
above Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 86%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
The source of information used to assess these ratings was ASB
Bank Limited. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 23 Jun 2015)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 11 Mar 2016)
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
here
Fitch's Mortgage Covered Bond Refinancing Stresses - Excel File
(pub. 12 Feb
2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002547
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.