(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Large Kazakh Banks (Pressure on Banks Mounts as Economy Slows) here MOSCOW, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer report on six large Kazakh Banks accounting for a 65% share of Kazakhstan's banking sector assets. These include Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (HB), Kazkommersbank (KKB), Tsesnabank, Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia JSC (SBK), Bank Centercredit and ATF Bank JSC. The report discusses the recent increase in pressure on these banks' credit profiles from the economic slowdown in Kazakhstan and a sharp devaluation of its currency, the tenge. Asset quality, while already undermined by significant deep-seated legacy problem loans in some banks, is expected to deteriorate due to significant foreign currency lending. However, Fitch expects that most large Kazakh banks will try to defer recognition of problems (helped by some flexibility in regulatory loan classifications) to limit provisioning due to modest capital buffers and limited core profitability. As a result of recently limited lending activity, liquidity remains robust at most covered banks, chiefly placed in U.S. dollar accounts with the National Bank of Kazakhstan. Refinancing risk has reduced, reflecting past repayments of foreign debt, while strong political and business connections facilitate access to state funding sources for the large banks. However, further deterioration of some of the weaker banks could increase default risks for senior creditors, potentially leading to downgrades. Most of the banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by their Viability Ratings, which are in the 'b' category. This reflects their weak standalone profiles, with Halyk (rated 'BB'/Outlook Stable) being a notable exception with better asset quality, moderate FX lending, and robust capital and profitability buffers. SBK's IDR is 'BB+'/Outlook Negative, reflecting parental support prospects from Sberbank of Russia ('BBB-'/Outlook Negative). Contact: Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.