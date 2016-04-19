(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer
report on six large
Kazakh Banks accounting for a 65% share of Kazakhstan's banking
sector assets.
These include Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan (HB), Kazkommersbank
(KKB), Tsesnabank,
Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia JSC (SBK), Bank Centercredit
and ATF Bank
JSC.
The report discusses the recent increase in pressure on these
banks' credit
profiles from the economic slowdown in Kazakhstan and a sharp
devaluation of its
currency, the tenge. Asset quality, while already undermined by
significant
deep-seated legacy problem loans in some banks, is expected to
deteriorate due
to significant foreign currency lending. However, Fitch expects
that most large
Kazakh banks will try to defer recognition of problems (helped
by some
flexibility in regulatory loan classifications) to limit
provisioning due to
modest capital buffers and limited core profitability.
As a result of recently limited lending activity, liquidity
remains robust at
most covered banks, chiefly placed in U.S. dollar accounts with
the National
Bank of Kazakhstan. Refinancing risk has reduced, reflecting
past repayments of
foreign debt, while strong political and business connections
facilitate access
to state funding sources for the large banks. However, further
deterioration of
some of the weaker banks could increase default risks for senior
creditors,
potentially leading to downgrades.
Most of the banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by
their Viability
Ratings, which are in the 'b' category. This reflects their weak
standalone
profiles, with Halyk (rated 'BB'/Outlook Stable) being a notable
exception with
better asset quality, moderate FX lending, and robust capital
and profitability
buffers. SBK's IDR is 'BB+'/Outlook Negative, reflecting
parental support
prospects from Sberbank of Russia ('BBB-'/Outlook Negative).
Contact:
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
