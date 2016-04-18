(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SMART ABS Series 2016-1 Trust
here
SYDNEY, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to SMART
ABS Series 2016-1 Trust's automotive and equipment-backed
floating-rate notes.
The issuance consists of notes backed by automotive and
equipment lease
receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited
(Macquarie Leasing). The
ratings are as follows:
- AUD425.0m Class A notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
- AUD12.5m Class B notes: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
- AUD62.5m Seller notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'.
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of SMART ABS Series 2016-1 Trust. The latter is a
legally distinct trust
established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed.
The collateral backing the SMART ABS Series 2016-1 Trust
transaction is of
similar credit quality to prior pools securitised under the
SMART programme. The
pool comprises lease and loan receivables backed by motor
vehicles and
equipment, with weighted-average seasoning of 6.2 months and
average receivable
size of AUD33,104. Novated contracts contributed to the
relatively low arrears
levels on prior SMART transactions and make up 38.1% of the
current transaction
pool.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Enhancement: The SMART ABS Series 2016-1 Trust
transaction
incorporates a sequential pay/pro-rata pay structure, consistent
with prior
transactions. Initial hard credit enhancement to the
'AAA(EXP)sf' notes totals
15%. Pro-rata pay-down will commence when hard credit
enhancement reaches 19.9%.
Overall credit enhancement is sufficient to cover the 'AAAsf'
and 'AAsf'
stressed cumulative net loss (CNL) assumptions in all Fitch
scenarios.
Consumer/Equipment Included: This is the sixth SMART transaction
to include both
consumer and equipment receivables. Macquarie Leasing has
originated consumer
loans and leases directly to individual retail consumers since
2008. Historical
gross losses by quarterly vintage for novated leases (cars)
range from 0.3% to
1.6%; non-novated leases (cars) from 1.0% to 3.5%; trucks
0.5%-5.4%; equipment
0.2%-5.0%; and consumer 0.8%-5.0%.
Balloon Loans in Portfolio: The pool comprises amortising
principal and interest
lease and loan receivables, with varying balloon amounts payable
at maturity.
The weighted-average balloon by original balance is 16.3%,
however, 45.4% of the
portfolio has no balloon payment.
Adequate Liquidity: Liquidity support is provided by the
liquidity reserve and
will ensure stable cash flows for the required payments. The
reserve will
initially be funded at AUD5.0m on the closing date (funded by
issuance proceeds)
and subsequently the greater of: 1) 1.0% of the aggregate
invested amount of the
notes for that payment date; and 2) AUD300,000.
Fitch modelled various loss distributions and recovery profiles,
as well as
prepayment speeds, in its analysis. In running the scenarios,
Fitch observed
that most scenarios passed, however, the model did observe one
minor (less than
0.5%) scenario failure. Fitch determined the small amount of
discrepancy caused
by severe stress on a number of variables simultaneously in a
short time period
is within the tolerance level of the rating assigned.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unexpected increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on defaulted
loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case,
which could
result in negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch has
evaluated the
sensitivity of the expected ratings assigned to SMART ABS Series
2016-1 Trust to
increased gross default levels and decreased recovery rates over
the life of the
transaction.
Its analysis found the Class A notes displayed sensitivity to
increased
defaults, showing downgrades of one notch under Fitch's mild
(10% increase)
scenario, two notches under Fitch's moderate (25% increase)
scenario and four
notches ('A+sf') under Fitch's severe default (50% increase)
scenario. The Class
B notes were sensitive to Fitch's moderate and severe scenario,
with the rating
declining to 'A+sf' and 'Asf', respectively.
When subject to reduced recovery rates, the Class A note rating
declined to
'AA+sf' under the mild, moderate and severe scenarios, whereby
recovery rate
assumptions are reduced by 10%, 25% and 50%, respectively. The
Class B notes
were not susceptible to downgrades under these scenarios.
The analysis also showed that under a combination of mild,
moderate and severe
default and recovery scenarios, the Class A notes would be
downgraded to
'AA+sf', 'AA-sf' and 'Asf', respectively. The Class B note
rating declined to
'A+sf' under the moderate combination scenario and declined to
'BBB+sf' under
the severe combination scenario.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 15 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by Macquarie Leasing compared
to its credit
policy at the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the
consistency and
plausibility of the information and no material discrepancies
were noted that
would impact Fitch's rating analysis.
Key Rating Drivers and Expected Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding presale report entitled, "SMART ABS Series
2016-1 Trust",
published today. Included as an appendix to the report are a
description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Brenden Asplin, CFA
Associate Director
Phone +612 8256 0340
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
Phone +612 8256 0333
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
Phone +612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were Macquarie Bank
Limited, as arranger, and the issuer's counsel Allen Overy. The
issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated notes is public.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Dec 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Related Research
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
here
SMART ABS Series 2016-1 Trust - Appendix
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002719
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.