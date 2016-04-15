(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Kielce - Rating Action Report here WARSAW/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Polish City of Kielce's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Fitch has also upgraded the National Long-term rating to 'A(pol)' from 'A-(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The upgrade reflects the city's improving operating performance and sound debt ratios, supported by robust management practices and a growing national economy. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the city will demonstrate sound operating performance in the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Fitch expects the city will post healthy operating performance over the medium term. We forecast an operating margin of 8%, operating balances at 1.5x debt-service obligations and a debt-to-current balance ratio of 10-11 years. This forecast is based on the assumption that the local authorities will keep operating expenditure growth below or in line with operating revenue growth. Additionally national economic growth should support local economic development and positively impact the city's tax revenue. The city administration's cost control and prudent financial policy contributed to improved operating performance in 2013-2015. In 2015 Kielce's operating margin was 8%, in line with Fitch's projections and above the average of 5.3% in 2010-2012. Fitch views the city's management practices a supportive rating factor. To limit the growth of more rigid expenditure, the city's authorities are closely monitoring spending on employment, organising collective tenders for utilities and modernising public buildings. These measures should allow Kielce to keep operating spending increase below or in line with operating revenue growth over the medium term. MEDIUM Fitch assumes that Kielce's direct debt in 2016-2018 will remain moderate, below 75% of current revenue. We forecast a moderate increase in debt during this period as a result of infrastructure investment, which will largely be co-financed by the EU budget. We expect the city's annual capex to average PLM200m or 16% of total expenditure over the medium term. As rolling out investments co-financed by grants from the 2014-2020 EU budget takes time, we expect the next peak of capital spending to come only in 2018-2020. We assume that the bulk of capital spending will be financed by capital revenue (including EU funding) and the current balance, limiting the city's debt financing needs. Kielce's aim is to tap funds available to Polish local governments under the 2014-2020 EU budget, from which they may use up to 85%. Kielce's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers: Kielce is a medium city in Poland with around 200.000 inhabitants. Kielce's economy is diversified but is weaker than other cities that are also capitals of their respective regions. GDP per capita in 2013 (latest available data) for the Kielecki sub-region, which includes Kielce and surrounding villages, was 80% of the national average. We estimate the city's wealth indicators are on a par with the national average, as Kielce is the strongest area in the sub-region. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if improvements of operating performance are sustained, accompanied by diminishing recourse to debt that leads to an improved debt-to-current balance ratio of below 10 years. The ratings could be downgraded if the city's operating performance deteriorates such that the debt servicing (interest and principal repayment)-to-operating balance ratio materially exceeds 100% for a sustained period (2015: 66%). 