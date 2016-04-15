(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
City of Milan's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB+' and
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects the city's continued satisfactory
operating
performance, including maintaining a balanced budget despite
pressures related
to hosting the 2015 World Exposition. The ratings also reflect
Milan's sound
liquidity position and a positive, albeit small, free fund
balance. The ratings
further take into account Milan's wealthy economy that sustains
the city's tax
base and Fitch's expectation that direct debt will remain at
around 150% of
operating revenue over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Budgetary Performance: According to Fitch's calculations,
Milan's
operating revenue increased to about EUR3.1bn in 2015, from
EUR2.9bn in 2014.
This was mainly due to higher tax revenue (tourist tax revenue
up 15% from
EUR35m in 2014), fees and non-tax revenue (ie fines up 35% on
2014's EUR350m),
more than offsetting reduced transfers (EUR475m in 2015,
including EUR60m state
contribution to Expo - vs. EUR512m in 2014). Fitch forecasts
operating revenue
to remain at around EUR3bn in 2016.
Fitch believes that operating costs will be around EUR2.6bn over
the medium
term, including the extra-costs related to Expo (largely on
transportation,
environment and security) being brought forward to future
budgets. As a result,
we expect the city's operating balance will stabilise at around
EUR300m, or 10%
of operating revenue in 2016-2017.
Although new elections may influence the next investment cycle,
Fitch forecasts
average annual EUR300m capital spending over 2016-2017, mainly
relating to
extraordinary urban maintenance and transportation. This will
only be partly
financed by own resources (mainly capital transfers). Its fund
balance of about
EUR2.3bn (70% of operating revenue) in 2015 was almost entirely
earmarked for
investments and impaired receivables, providing a buffer against
unpredictable
events. Free reserves stood at a modest 2% of the budget or
about EUR70m in 2015
vs. EUR20m in 2014.
Sustainable Debt, Strong Liquidity: Milan's direct debt stood at
EUR4.1bn at
end-2015 (net of provisions for the repayment of the bullet bond
due in 2035) or
about 140% of the budget, with more than 50% of it carrying
fixed interest rates
(up from 10.5% in 2010), reflecting a prudent management
approach. Fitch
believes the city will be using EUR0.3bn of forecasted
accumulated borrowing in
2016-2017 to fund up to half of investments. New debt will
offset debt
repayment, such that the stock of bonds and loans will remain
below EUR4.2bn
over the medium term.
Milan's monthly liquidity averaged EUR800m in 2015, which
continued to
comfortably cover debt servicing requirements by 3x. Fitch
believes relative
ratios will remain sound in the medium term, with management
avoiding
revenue/spending mismatches.
Healthy Economy: Milan maintains solid economic indicators, with
a GDP
per-capita of about 30% above the EU average, benefiting from
its location in
one of the most dynamic and developed industrial and commercial
hubs of Italy,
and from local unemployment at around 8% at end-2015 (below the
national level
of 12%). Due to EXPO-related tourist and commercial activities,
Fitch expects
GDP to have grown 1% in 2015, while traditional sectors
(financial,
communications and business services) will continue supporting
the city's tax
base.
Neutral Institutional Framework: Fitch considers
inter-governmental relations as
neutral to Milan's ratings. Despite the national government
contributions to
finance unexpected events or large projects, the city is exposed
to the national
policy of trimming its deficit and debt, by means of revenue
curtailments or
spending review, as Milan remains a net payer to municipalities'
equalisation
fund (about EUR250m in 2015).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Milan's ratings are capped by the sovereign, a positive
change of Italy's
ratings (BBB+/Stable) would lead to a similar rating action on
Milan's, provided
that the city budgetary performance remains in line with Fitch's
projections.
Conversely, Milan's ratings would be downgraded if the sovereign
rating is
downgraded. Milan's ratings may also be downgraded if its
operating margin
weakens below 5%, or if its debt burden grows towards 200% of
operating revenue.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002592
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.