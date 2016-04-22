(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Autonomous Community of Valencia's (Valencia) Long-term foreign
and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable
Outlooks. Fitch has
also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The
ratings on the
senior unsecured outstanding bond issues have been affirmed at
'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged rating floor of
'BBB-' being applied
to Spanish autonomous communities. Fitch will closely monitor
the debate
regarding liquidity state support to Spanish regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Valencia's IDRs are based on Fitch's expectation of state
support captured by
the 'BBB-' rating floor for Spanish autonomous communities. The
rating floor was
introduced in 2013 and is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the budgetary stability law and the
recent law on
controlling commercial debt; the absolute priority of debt
servicing by law as
per article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; and access to state
support
mechanisms such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the
Financial Facility
Fund (FFF).
Central Government Support
In Fitch's view, access to the FLA will continue to ensure
timely debt servicing
for Valencia. The regional government had a total of EUR29bn
outstanding direct
debt through state support mechanisms (76.9% of direct debt) at
end-2015,
illustrating strong support from the central government. The
central government
ratified its financial support on 23 December 2014, introducing
further measures
to ease the debt burden of autonomous communities, including
zero interest loans
in 2015. As a result, interest costs for Valencia declined in
2015 to EUR657.8m
from EUR1.2bn in 2014.
In 2015, Valencia contracted EUR2.1bn short-term debt and an
additional EUR1.9bn
in early 2016 for another 12 months, while a further EUR193m are
pending
negotiations. Liquidity assistance from the central government
includes advances
from the 2014 funding system settlement to alleviate peak
liquidity demands. For
2016 Valencia has received EUR411m, with a remaining EUR834m
pending in July.
Valencia's long-term debt redemptions are estimated at EUR3.7bn
in 2016 and the
region has requested at least EUR4.6bn from the FLA, including
EUR444m for debt
redemptions in its public sector. Under Fitch's base case
scenario, direct debt
is expected to increase to over EUR41bn-EUR42bn by 2016 or
356%-360% of expected
current revenue (EUR37.7bn or 358.6% in 2015).
Without central government support, the pressure on debt
servicing would have
been high. As of end-2015, debt maturities for the next three
years totalled
EUR13.5bn, representing 36% of outstanding direct debt. However,
this is
mitigated by a large part of the direct debt being contracted
through the state
support mechanism.
Weak Standalone Credit Profile
Valencia's structurally negative current balances since 2009,
recurring overall
budget deficits before debt repayment, high net overall risk and
a weaker
economic profile than Spain, mean that the regional government's
intrinsic
credit profile (ICP) is weaker than the IDRs indicate.
Under Fitch's base case scenario the regional government's weak
budgetary
performance will be difficult to reverse in the near- to
medium-term, unless
there is a significant change in the current funding system.
Valencia received
15% less funding per capita in 2013 than the average of the
other 14 Spanish
regions under the common regime and is reliant on a reform of
the funding system
to address this gap. Valencia's negative current margin of 27.7%
in 2015 was
worse than the negative 25.6% reported in 2014, due to a 3.3%
yoy growth in
current spending as a result of EUR465m capital transfers being
reclassified as
current transfers.
New Government
A coalition government in Valencia was elected in May 2015
between the socialist
party and the left party Compromis with the support of Podemos.
This has
resulted in a fragmented political composition, with a new
political agreement,
which prioritises social care and public health.
Regional Economic Recovery
Valencia has a weaker-than-average economic profile, with a GDP
per capita 11.6%
in 2015 below Spain's average. Valencia's economy grew 4.3% in
2015 to an
estimated nominal GDP of EUR101.6bn versus 3.8% in Spain. The
elderly represents
a high share in Valencia's population of 5 million, which may
put some pressure
on health and social services. After a strong 15% growth between
2003 and 2012,
the number of residents started to decline in 2013 by a
cumulative 3% until
2015. The labour market also improved as job creations increased
7.3% over two
years to December 2015, after some 14.2% jobs were lost in the
preceding five
years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A removal of the 'BBB-' rating floor, given Valencia's high
level of debt, would
result in a downgrade of at least two notches, unless the
regional government is
able to report a structurally positive operating balance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
autonomous communities over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch
will review the
rating floor if state support measures are cancelled or if there
is
deterioration in the central government's ability and
willingness to continue
providing extraordinary support to the regions.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
