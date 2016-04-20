(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Insurance Dashboard -
Market Update
here
LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that it expects the
profitability of
Italian non-life insurers to remain stable in 2016, with higher
motor premium
rates offsetting higher claim costs, and continuing positive
underwriting
performance in non-motor lines.
In the Italian life market, sales of unit-linked products fell
in 2H15 and 1Q16,
reflecting customer concerns about volatile equity markets. This
trend is
negative for insurers' credit profiles as unit-linked business
generates lower
capital exposure to adverse movements in interest rates, equity
and credit
markets.
In its Dashboard for Italian insurers, Fitch says exposure to
low rated or
unrated banks is manageable. Insurers are expecting to
contribute up to EUR1.5bn
to a new bank rescue fund, but no single insurer has outsized
exposure to this
relative to its balance sheet.
Italian insurers are heavily invested in Italian government debt
and are likely
to face the greatest increase in capital charges if European
regulators remove
the zero risk weighting for sovereign debt under Solvency II's
standard formula.
The 'Italian Insurance Dashboard - Market Update' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
