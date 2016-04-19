(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SANTIAGO, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco Santander Rio S.A.'s (Santander Rio) Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'ccc' and its local currency (LC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'CCC'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The upgrade of Santander Rio's VR and LC IDR was driven by the same action taken on Argentina's sovereign rating, the LC IDR and Country Ceiling to 'B' from 'CCC'. (see 'Fitch Affirms Argentina's FC IDR at 'RD'; Upgrades LC IDR to 'B'; Outlook Stable', dated 22 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). At the time of the sovereign's local currency upgrade, Fitch indicated the resumption of timely debt service on defaulted bonds would lead to the upgrade of the long-term foreign currency (FC) IDR, most likely to the level of the long-term LC IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs Santander Rio's ratings are driven by the still volatile and adverse economic and operating environment, although some structural recent improvements in Argentina's policy framework could benefit the bank's performance, specifically the lower level of intervention in the financial system. Santander Rio's ratings benefit from the ample experience of its main shareholder, Spain's Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; rated 'A-'/Stable Outlook), as well as from its strong and growing franchise as the largest private sector bank in the country. The bank's ratings also reflect its healthy asset quality, sound and consistent profitability, its adequate capitalization, as well as robust liquidity. In Fitch's view, regardless of Santander Rio's overall reasonable financial condition, its ratings are currently capped by the LC sovereign rating, due to the weak operating environment, although the sovereign has made great progress in normalizing its situation with foreign creditors. Although the new government is taking steps in the right direction and reducing political and regulatory intervention into the banking system, the local environment in Argentina is still characterized by ample economic imbalances and gradual reform; therefore, the recovery of the economy will likely take some time to materialize. Santander Rio is a universal commercial bank with a strong position in the financing of enterprises and individuals. Santander Rio is one of the oldest banks in the country and currently is the largest private bank measured by loans and deposits, with market shares of 10.2% and 10.3%, respectively, as of March 31, 2016. Net income and core profits continue growing at a solid pace, driven by the bank's expanding core businesses which allow it to generate strong and recurrent fees. Net fees and commissions are the key strength of Santander Rio's source of revenue, covering roughly 55% of non-interest expenses. As with other major banks in the system, delinquency remains at historically low levels, aided by strong loan growth and inflation. Thus, Santander Rio's non-performing loans (NPLs) remain at very satisfactory levels, favored by conservative lending policies and good risk management. At Dec. 31, 2015, NPLs represented a low 0.94% of the total loan portfolio, while loan reserves covered impaired loans 1.75x. The bank's capital adequacy metrics stand at reasonable levels, albeit lower than its closest peers in part due to stronger loan growth. The Fitch core capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.0% as of Dec. 31, 2015, below the level shown at YE2014 due to the strong growth in lending, which was partly offset by the sound level of profitability. Fitch estimates that the bank's capitalization will remain at satisfactory levels, supported by its strong earning generation capacity and the regulatory requirement to retain an excess of 75% over the minimum capital requirement to pay dividends, which should be sufficient to face the strong growth expected by the bank. Santander Rio's main funding source is core customer deposits. These are growing at a solid pace and account for 78.2% of the bank's total liabilities. Santander Rio's ratio of loans to deposits is one of the strongest among the largest Argentine banks as a result of its retail-oriented focus. Historically, such ratios have been below 85%. The bank's liquidity levels are ample and benefit from strong deposit growth and low demand for long-term credit. At Dec. 31, 2015, the bank's liquid assets covered a sound 42.7% of total customer deposits. Fitch estimates that its liquidity will remain adequate during 2016 but is expected to gradually decrease as credit continues to grow strongly. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING The Support Rating of '5' reflects that, although possible, external support for Santander Rio from Spain's Santander, cannot be relied upon, given country risks in Argentina that may limit the ability to provide support to local subsidiaries of foreign bank groups. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs AND VR Given their currently low level, Santander Rio's ratings would move in line with any change in Argentina's sovereign rating. Also, the bank's ratings could be affected if the difficult operating environment drives material deterioration in asset quality, earnings, and/or loss absorption capacity. Material increases in liquidity and/or refinancing risk could also put downward pressure on Santander Rio's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING Changes in the SR of Santander Rio are highly unlikely in the foreseeable future. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: Santander Rio: --Local Currency Long-Term IDR to 'B' from 'CCC'; Outlook Stable; --Viability rating to 'b' from 'ccc'. Fitch has affirmed the following rating: --Support Rating at '5'. 