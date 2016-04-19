(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/SANTIAGO, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Banco Santander
Rio S.A.'s (Santander Rio) Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from
'ccc' and its local
currency (LC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from
'CCC'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of
this press release.
The upgrade of Santander Rio's VR and LC IDR was driven by the
same action taken
on Argentina's sovereign rating, the LC IDR and Country Ceiling
to 'B' from
'CCC'. (see 'Fitch Affirms Argentina's FC IDR at 'RD'; Upgrades
LC IDR to 'B';
Outlook Stable', dated 22 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
At the time of
the sovereign's local currency upgrade, Fitch indicated the
resumption of timely
debt service on defaulted bonds would lead to the upgrade of the
long-term
foreign currency (FC) IDR, most likely to the level of the
long-term LC IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs
Santander Rio's ratings are driven by the still volatile and
adverse economic
and operating environment, although some structural recent
improvements in
Argentina's policy framework could benefit the bank's
performance, specifically
the lower level of intervention in the financial system.
Santander Rio's ratings
benefit from the ample experience of its main shareholder,
Spain's Banco
Santander S.A. (Santander; rated 'A-'/Stable Outlook), as well
as from its
strong and growing franchise as the largest private sector bank
in the country.
The bank's ratings also reflect its healthy asset quality, sound
and consistent
profitability, its adequate capitalization, as well as robust
liquidity.
In Fitch's view, regardless of Santander Rio's overall
reasonable financial
condition, its ratings are currently capped by the LC sovereign
rating, due to
the weak operating environment, although the sovereign has made
great progress
in normalizing its situation with foreign creditors. Although
the new government
is taking steps in the right direction and reducing political
and regulatory
intervention into the banking system, the local environment in
Argentina is
still characterized by ample economic imbalances and gradual
reform; therefore,
the recovery of the economy will likely take some time to
materialize.
Santander Rio is a universal commercial bank with a strong
position in the
financing of enterprises and individuals. Santander Rio is one
of the oldest
banks in the country and currently is the largest private bank
measured by loans
and deposits, with market shares of 10.2% and 10.3%,
respectively, as of March
31, 2016.
Net income and core profits continue growing at a solid pace,
driven by the
bank's expanding core businesses which allow it to generate
strong and recurrent
fees. Net fees and commissions are the key strength of Santander
Rio's source of
revenue, covering roughly 55% of non-interest expenses.
As with other major banks in the system, delinquency remains at
historically low
levels, aided by strong loan growth and inflation. Thus,
Santander Rio's
non-performing loans (NPLs) remain at very satisfactory levels,
favored by
conservative lending policies and good risk management. At Dec.
31, 2015, NPLs
represented a low 0.94% of the total loan portfolio, while loan
reserves covered
impaired loans 1.75x.
The bank's capital adequacy metrics stand at reasonable levels,
albeit lower
than its closest peers in part due to stronger loan growth. The
Fitch core
capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.0% as of Dec. 31,
2015, below the
level shown at YE2014 due to the strong growth in lending, which
was partly
offset by the sound level of profitability. Fitch estimates that
the bank's
capitalization will remain at satisfactory levels, supported by
its strong
earning generation capacity and the regulatory requirement to
retain an excess
of 75% over the minimum capital requirement to pay dividends,
which should be
sufficient to face the strong growth expected by the bank.
Santander Rio's main funding source is core customer deposits.
These are growing
at a solid pace and account for 78.2% of the bank's total
liabilities. Santander
Rio's ratio of loans to deposits is one of the strongest among
the largest
Argentine banks as a result of its retail-oriented focus.
Historically, such
ratios have been below 85%. The bank's liquidity levels are
ample and benefit
from strong deposit growth and low demand for long-term credit.
At Dec. 31,
2015, the bank's liquid assets covered a sound 42.7% of total
customer deposits.
Fitch estimates that its liquidity will remain adequate during
2016 but is
expected to gradually decrease as credit continues to grow
strongly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating of '5' reflects that, although possible,
external support for
Santander Rio from Spain's Santander, cannot be relied upon,
given country risks
in Argentina that may limit the ability to provide support to
local subsidiaries
of foreign bank groups.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VR
Given their currently low level, Santander Rio's ratings would
move in line with
any change in Argentina's sovereign rating. Also, the bank's
ratings could be
affected if the difficult operating environment drives material
deterioration in
asset quality, earnings, and/or loss absorption capacity.
Material increases in
liquidity and/or refinancing risk could also put downward
pressure on Santander
Rio's ratings.
Upside potential in Santander Rio's ratings is heavily
contingent upon positive
developments in the sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
Changes in the SR of Santander Rio are highly unlikely in the
foreseeable
future.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Santander Rio:
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR to 'B' from 'CCC'; Outlook
Stable;
--Viability rating to 'b' from 'ccc'.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
--Support Rating at '5'.
