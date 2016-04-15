(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Healthcare
Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) including the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of HR's IDR at 'BBB' reflects the low leverage
and high
fixed-charge coverage and Fitch's view of the durability of the
operating cash
flows for medical office buildings and by extension, HR, on an
absolute and
relative basis. HR's ratings are tempered by weak contingent
liquidity and a
persistently high dividend payout ratio which impedes cash
retention. The
combined effect of these factors on HR's financial flexibility
is material and
otherwise restricts positive momentum in the ratings and
deterioration of these
elements could result in negative momentum in the ratings.
MATERIAL REDUCTION IN LEVERAGE; EXPECTED TO STABILIZE
Fitch projects HR will maintain leverage between 6x - 6.5x
through 2018,
comparable to 2015 levels. HR has reduced leverage over the past
five years with
leverage at 6.3x for both 2015 and 2014 as compared to 8.7x at
Dec. 31, 2010 and
down from 6.7x at Dec. 31, 2013. The reduction was achieved via
equity
issuances, the lease-up of developments and the focus on high
occupancy
acquisitions.
Moreover, the durability of medical office building cash flows,
as measured by
same-store net operating income (SSNOI) growth, reduces the
probability of
leverage exceeding 7x through-the- cycle absent a change in the
size or funding
mix of net investment activity. Fitch defines leverage as total
debt less
readily available cash to recurring operating EBITDA.
Similarly, fixed-charge coverage increased to 2.9x for 2015 up
from the low 2x
range. Fitch forecasts fixed-charge coverage will remain around
3x through 2018
with it being a bit higher initially until balances on the
revolving credit
facility are repaid with the next unsecured bond issuance. Fitch
defines fixed
charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less straight-line
rent and
recurring maintenance capital expenditures to total interest
incurred.
DURABILITY OF OPERATING CASH FLOWS
HR's operating cash flows are durable on an absolute and
relative basis to that
of suburban office REITs as measured by SSNOI growth and tenant
retention. Since
3Q'07, HR's SSNOI has averaged 2.5% growth vs. 0.1% for a select
group of
suburban office REITs, with a lower standard deviation of 1.2%
vs. 2.4%.
Similarly, HR has retained 84% of its expiring tenants on
average versus 67% for
suburban office REITs and with significantly less variation
(77%-91% vs.
50%-82%) over this same time period. While the magnitude of HR's
outperformance
has decreased as suburban office fundamentals improve, the low
absolute (and
relative) volatility is a key rating driver. Fitch does not view
suburban office
as competition for medical office buildings. The comparison is
due to the
similarity in headline metrics.
Weaker metrics in prior years were driven by both the size of
then to-be-leased
development pipeline and the conversion of master leases with
embedded
vacancies. Fitch anticipates HR will continue to develop, though
the pipeline
should not grow to levels that would cause a similar erosion.
However, doing so
could result in negative momentum on the metrics and/or ratings.
Moreover, HR
has converted the majority of its master leases thus Fitch
expects HR's
portfolio will exhibit more durable cashflow growth on a forward
looking basis.
STRONG LIQUIDITY DRIVEN BY LONG-DATED BUT CONCENTRATED DEBT
MATURITIES
Fitch estimates HR's sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash,
availability under
the revolving credit facility and retained cash flow from
operations) cover uses
(total debt maturities, committed development expenditures and
maintenance
capital expenditures) by 3.6x for the period Jan. 1, 2016-Dec.
31, 2017. HR's
liquidity is driven by the capacity on its $700 million
revolving credit
facility and longer dated debt maturities. HR's next unsecured
maturities are
any balance on its revolving credit facility and term loan in
2018 and 2019,
respectively assuming extension options are exercised. Debt
maturities are
long-dated but have a noteworthy concentration in 2021 when 28%
matures.
IMPROVED YET WEAK CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY RESTRAINS RATINGS
HR's stressed unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt was
1.7x at Dec. 31,
2015 up from 1.4x at Dec. 31, 2013. However, it remains below
the 2.0x typically
carried by investment grade REITs. Unencumbered assets are
REITs' primary source
of contingent liquidity to raise proceeds via a sale or pledge
against during a
time of stress. HR's sub 2x unencumbered asset coverage is a key
limiting factor
for the ratings. Positive improvement in the ratings is unlikely
absent a
material improvement. Additionally, a deterioration in
contingent liquidity
could result in negative momentum on the ratings and/or Outlook.
Fitch calculates unencumbered asset coverage assuming a stressed
8.5%-9% cap
rate on annualized 4Q'15 unencumbered NOI divided by unsecured
debt less readily
available cash.
DIVIDEND POLICIES IMPEDE CASH RETENTION
HR determines its dividend rate based off of operating cash flow
measures before
recurring maintenance capital expenditures. HR considers second
generation
tenant improvements and leasing expenditures to have a direct
impact on
renewal/new lease terms and thus the company considers these
costs as part of
the capitalized asset investment. Based on Fitch's methodology,
HR paid out 93%
of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in 2015, as compared to
113%, 114% and
108% in 2012, 2013 and 2014, respectively. In turn, HR needs to
draw on its
credit facility or source other forms of liquidity to fund a
portion of the
common dividend when the payout ratio is above 100%.
GRANULAR TENANT BASE & ASSOCIATION WITH HIGHLY RATED HOSPITALS
HR does not have any material tenant concentration after Baylor
Scott & White
Health (10% of revenues at Dec. 31, 2015) as the multi-tenant
medical office
buildings are leased to the individual physicians' group and are
typically small
in size. While HR does not typically enter into master lease
obligations with
the hospital that the building and/or tenant is affiliated with,
Fitch
nonetheless views the portfolio's proximity to the hospital and
the credit
quality of the hospital system as an indication of the
attractiveness of the
real estate. HR does not provide tenant EBITDA or EBITDAR
coverage.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HR include:
--The issuer does not materially change its development or
acquisition activity;
--SSNOI growth largely offsets development and redevelopment
expenditures;
--HR issues a modest amount of equity ($28m/yr) and a $250
million senior
unsecured note issuance at 4.5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not envision positive momentum on the ratings and/or
Outlook absent
addressing the negative sensitivities surrounding contingent
liquidity and the
dividend payout ratio. However, the following factors may result
in positive
momentum on the rating and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x
(leverage was 6.3x for
the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Dec. 31, 2015);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (coverage
was 2.9x for the TTM ended Dec. 31, 2015).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
or Outlook:
--Unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt sustaining below
2.0x (coverage
was 1.7x at Dec. 31, 2015);
--An AFFO payout ratio sustaining above 100%;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--A material and sustained increase in speculative development.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed HR's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured line of credit at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loan at 'BBB' ;
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
