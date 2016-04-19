(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/SANTIAGO, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Banco
Supervielle S.A.'s (Supervielle) foreign currency (FC) and local
currency (LC)
long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B' from 'CCC' and
its Viability
Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this press release.
The upgrade of Supervielle's VR and LC IDR was driven by the
same action on
Argentina's sovereign rating, the LC IDR and Country Ceiling to
'B' from 'CCC'
(see 'Fitch Affirms Argentina's FC IDR at 'RD'; Upgrades LC IDR
to 'B'; Outlook
Stable' dated March 22, 2016 on www.fitchratings.com). At the
time of the
sovereign's local currency upgrade, Fitch indicated the
resumption of timely
debt service on defaulted bonds would lead to the upgrade of the
long-term FC
IDR, most likely to the level of the long-term LC IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs
Banco Supervielle's VR and IDRs are driven by the still volatile
and adverse
economic and operating environment, albeit some structural
recent improvements
to Argentina's policy framework could benefit the bank's
performance,
specifically the lowest level of intervention in the financial
system. The
ratings also consider the bank's relatively tight loss
absorption capacity in
the form of core capital and/or loan loss reserves, but also
considering its
good profitability, sound and stable asset quality, adequate
funding and
liquidity profile, and gradually strengthening franchise.
In Fitch's view, regardless of its overall reasonable financial
condition,
Supervielle's ratings are currently capped by the LC sovereign
rating, due to
the weak operating environment, although the sovereign has made
big progress to
normalize its situation with foreign creditors. Although the new
government is
taking measures in the right direction and reducing political
and regulatory
intervention into the banking system, the local environment in
Argentina is
still characterized by ample economic imbalances and measures
are being taken
gradually and, therefore, the recovery of the economy will
likely take some time
to materialize.
Supervielle remains a medium-sized bank with roughly 2.49% of
the system's loans
(ranks 13th) and 1.78% of deposits, but it is gradually
improving its
competitive position in core business lines. It has a strong
presence in
factoring, leasing, and retail loans, with a particularly sound
regional
franchise in certain provinces.
Although sound and recurrent core earnings are among
Supevielle's top strengths,
its profitability ratios are under some pressure due to the
regulatory caps on
interest rates on personal loans and floors on interest rates of
retail time
deposits, which affect more heavily Supervielle than the
financial system
average due to its strong retail focus. Rising costs and higher
loan loss
provisions have also undermined the bank's profitability. Fitch
believes that
Supervielle will continue recording adequate profitability
metrics based on its
expanding portfolio's capacity to generate operating income. In
addition, the
normalization of the regulatory environment will benefit the
bank's revenues as
most of the distorting regulatory measures taken by the previous
administration
have been removed and will now allow the bank to resume growth
in the lower
segments.
Fitch considers that Supervielle's asset quality is adequate.
However, at a
consolidated level, Supervielle's impairment level is somewhat
higher than that
of the Argentine financial system, at 3.18% of total loans as of
Dec. 31, 2015
compared to 3.05% at Dec. 31, 2014, and 1.6% for the system at
Dec. 31, 2015.
The higher level of Supervielle's impaired loans relative to the
financial
system is explained by its stronger focus in SME and retail
lending and the
sizeable portion of those coming from relatively riskier
segments of the
population through a consumer finance subsidiary (roughly 10.4%
of gross
consolidated loans). As with the rest of the financial system,
Supervielle's
asset quality is slowly deteriorating due to the worsening
economic conditions,
a trend Fitch expects to continue in the medium term as the
economic recovery
will likely be seen towards the end of 2016 or 2017.
In Fitch's view, Supervielle has sound practices regarding
funding and
liquidity. Customer deposits are the main source of funding. In
addition, the
bank has a well-diversified mix of local and foreign bank
facilities, local and
foreign debt programs, and a stable and recurring securitization
mechanism.
Supervielle's capital adequacy is tight in Fitch's view. As of
Dec. 31, 2015,
its tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.71%,
below the figure
shown the previous year (8.27%) and the Argentine financial
system's average
(12.5%). The Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
has improved in
the past three years (to 7.06% at Dec. 31, 2015) along with
higher capital
requirements and, although is still relatively tight, it is
adequate for the
current rating level of the bank.
Grupo Supervielle, which is Banco Supervielle's parent company,
is currently
assessing an initial public offering of its Class B shares of
common stock in a
global offering in the United States and other countries outside
Argentina and a
concurrent offering in Argentina during 2016, market conditions
permitting,
which will significantly boost its capital levels. Grupo
Supervielle intends to
use a substantial amount of the offering proceeds to increase
the volume of
assets and loans of its subsidiaries (including Banco
Supervielle).
Should this capital increase not take place, and given the rule
of the central
bank that dividends can only be paid if eligible capital exceeds
required
capital by at least 75%, and higher capital requirements as
regulations move
towards Basel III, Fitch expects that capital metrics will
continue improving,
but most likely at a slow pace.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Supervielle's SR of '5' and SRFs of 'NF' reflect that, although
possible,
external support for this bank, as with most Argentine banks,
cannot be relied
upon given the ample economic imbalances. In turn, the sovereign
ability and
willingness to support banks is highly uncertain.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The 'B-/RR6' rating of Supervielle's subordinated debt reflect
the low expected
recoveries for these bonds in case of bank liquidation given the
bank's low
capital levels. However, these are notched only once due to
ratings compression
arising from the low VR of the issuer. These securities are
plain-vanilla
subordinated liabilities, without any deferral feature on
coupons and/or
principal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VR
Supervielle's ratings would move in line with any change of
Argentina's
sovereign rating. In addition, Supervielle's ratings could be
affected if the
operating environment drives a material deterioration in its
financial profile,
resulting in a Fitch core capital ratio falling and remaining
below 3%, which
Fitch's sees unlikely in the short term.
Under current circumstances, Fitch considers unlikely that
Argentine banks could
be rated above the sovereign. Therefore, upside potential in the
Supervielle's
ratings is heavily contingent upon positive developments in the
sovereign rating
dynamics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes in the SRs and SRFs of Supervielle are highly unlikely
in the
foreseeable future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating of the subordinated debt will likely remain one notch
below
Supervielle's VR under most circumstances while this rating is
below 'bb+',
meaning that this issue rating would move accordingly with any
change in the
bank's VR.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Banco Supervielle:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs to 'B' from 'CCC';
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs to 'B' from 'C';
--Viability rating to 'b' from 'ccc';
--Subordinated debt to 'B-/RR6' from 'CC/RR5'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56 2 2499 3320
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52 (81) 8399-9146
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1002836
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
